Change is always inevitable for NBA rosters. It comes in many different forms. From major occurrences like groundbreaking trades to minor adjustments such as rotation tweaks, teams constantly make changes with the goal of improvement in mind. Ideally, more activity transpires among teams in the middle and bottom of the pack, since of course, bigger forward strides are needed amongst them. Still, even the NBA's top contenders do what's possible to get the smallest advantages over each other. Take the Indiana Pacers for example.

The Pacers exceeded expectations last season, appearing in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in a decade. While they'll be returning with the same core group, it hasn't stopped them from making a number of alterations this offseason. Included in those alterations was the signing of free agent James Wiseman, a former second-overall pick who had stints with both the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons. Wiseman's career has been plagued with injuries, causing him to miss plenty of games especially during his days in the Bay Area. Regardless, when the center is healthy, he's a quality piece for any team. The Pacers are banking on this, hoping that the big man's body holds up for that added frontcourt depth.

If all goes as planned, then Wiseman will certainly get playing time. However, that means someone from the rotation down low will end up losing minutes. And looking at the lineup, that player appears to be Isaiah Jackson.

Why Isaiah Jackson's minutes could go to James Wiseman

Isaiah Jackson in an energizer, no doubt. A center with a knack for protecting the rim and banging bodies down low, Jackson's motor is what gets him playing time from Rick Carlisle. It also helps that he embraces his role to the fullest. Jackson doesn't demand the ball; A lot of his points come from pick and roll lobs, drop passes, and rim runs, making him an ideal bench piece for a Pacers team whose starting frontcourt is more known for scoring. Someone has to do the grunt work, right?

Throughout the season, Jackson was battling with fellow center Jalen Smith for that backup spot. It seemed like he won it, judging by how Jackson was utilized more than Smith in the playoffs. With Smith departing for the Chicago Bulls, what obstacle could possibly hinder Jackson from fully securing that role behind Myles Turner? Well…there's the Pacers' rebounding conundrum.

The Pacers had trouble controlling the glass season. Tallying just 41.5 rebounds per game, the team ranked near the bottom of the league int that category (28th, to be specific). Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner led the team individually with 7.8 and 6.9 boards per game, respectively. And for all the energy that Isaiah Jackson and Obi Toppin brought, both averaged no more than four boards a game.

The front office knows this, which is why they brought in James Wiseman. No, Wiseman won't automatically make the Pacers a top rebounding team, but he does have the physical tools to ease the bleeding. For one, Wiseman is listed as 6'11, making him and Turner the tallest players on the Pacers. Wiseman also has an astounding 7-foot-6 wingspan, giving him the ideal frame for an NBA center. Compare that to Isaiah Jackson, who stands at just 6'9. As much as Jackson makes up for his lack of size with energy, it can only go so far.

Furthermore, the rebounding numbers point to Wiseman's favor. Last season, Wiseman hauled down 5.3 boards in in 17.3 minutes per game while Jackson had 4.0 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game. The discrepancy might not be too much, but it can be noted that Wiseman averaged 8.1 rebounds through his first 24 games with the Pistons after being traded to Detroit (during the 2022-23 season).

Oh, and there's his offense. Wiseman is hands down more versatile than Jackson with the rock. The ex-Pistons big man can both play on and off the ball. Need him in a pick and roll? He'll set a good screen and finish strong when rolling. He can also pop out and shoot jumpers, if needed. Furthermore, Wiseman has the ability to create his own near the shaded lane. With a face up game and a soft touch around the ring, Wiseman is another offensive weapon that Rick Carlisle can utilize. There's a reason why he was scoring in double-digits in two of his three NBA seasons.

He won't be getting the ball a lot of course, considering his role off the bench. Nevertheless, in those moments where James Wiseman has an opportunity to score, best believe he'll score those points. Overall, he's the most ideal backup center among everyone on the Pacers roster.