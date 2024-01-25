Paul George and the LA Clippers have embarked on a seven game road trip that will start on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors.

The LA Clippers have embarked on a season-long seven game road trip that will start on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors. Paul George's status, however, remained very much in question as the team departed Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon.

George, who was dealing with the effects of a groin injury, is not listed on the Clippers' injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Paul George (groin) is not listed on the Clippers injury report and is expected to play tomorrow against the Raptors. Ivica Zubac and Moussa Diabate remain OUT. Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and everyone else should be good to go. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 25, 2024

Paul George suffered the groin injury during Sunday's comeback win against the Brooklyn Nets and subsequently played against the Los Angeles Lakers two nights later without any mention of the injury. In his postgame press conference on Tuesday, George said he suffered an aggravation of the injury against the Lakers, and wasn't sure if it was going to hold him out of any games.

“Yeah, it was something that re-aggravated from last game and just trying to be ahead of it,” George told reporters after Tuesday's win. “So it's a little sore, but I was fine enough to lace it up and give it a go tonight.”

Tyronn Lue pointed out that George also had a wrap on his knee at points throughout the game, which is also something to monitor as the team gets through this seven-game, 12-day road trip that takes them through the Eastern Conference.

“[It was] his left groin, but he had all kind of wraps on, so I don't know which one, but he has something on his knee too.”

Paul George has missed just two games this season, showing elite durability while playing through some little nicks and bruises. The medical staff has also been taking the time with him both pre and postgame to ensure that he's getting the treatment necessary to continue to play.

The eight-time NBA All-Star is also actively negotiating a contract extension with the Clippers. Teammate Kawhi Leonard recently agreed to a three-year, $153 million extension with the team, and the expectation is that Paul George and the Clippers will reach an agreement on a new extension sooner rather than later.

“I'm extremely excited and happy for Kawhi reaching a deal to hopefully make him a Clipper for the rest of his career,” George said after Leonard's extension. “We'll see my situation when we get there, but again, just happy they got the deal done on his end. I know he wants to stay here and myself as well. When my time comes, we'll be ready for those conversations as well.”

When asked about his level of optimism that a deal could get done, George said he was optimistic.

“Yeah, I mean, absolutely,” George added. “You secure and lock in Kawhi. Definitely leaves the door open for myself, but very, very optimistic something will get done on my behalf, as well.

“We’re, we’re working through it. We’re working through it.”

In 40 appearances for the Clippers this season, George has averaged 23.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 46.8 percent shooting from the field, 41.9 percent from three, and 91.1 percent from the free throw line. The field goal, three-point, and free throw percentages are all career highs for Paul George.

Friday night's game between the Clippers and Raptors will tip off at around 4:30PM PST.