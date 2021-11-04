1 pleasant surprise for the Hornets early in 2021-22 NBA season

The 5-3 Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA so far this season. Charlotte fans were excited about the season but the way they’ve come out the gate is nothing short of impressive.

They currently lead the NBA in points per game and that’s due to stellar performances all around the court. Lamelo ball and Miles Bridges have been the two best players for them. Guys like Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre, and Terry Rozier have really stepped it up for them this season. They’re clicking on all cylinders right now and they might even be a piece or two away from competing for an NBA title.

Miles Bridges has been going off this season. The play that we’re seeing out of Bridges wasn’t expected from anybody. Unless someone had Bridges as a top-10 player in the NBA. What he’s doing right now is by far the most surprising thing not just for the Hornets, but in the whole NBA.

Bridges is currently averaging 23.1 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game, and 1.8 steals per game. There’s no question about who’s been the best player for this Hornets team so far. He won week one’s player of the week in the Eastern Conference, and deservingly so.

He’s doing all this while being highly efficient from the field and also having one of the League’s best PER. There’s not a person in the world who would have thought Miles Bridges is doing what he’s currently doing.

The Hornets have to be really upset right now that they didn’t offer him a contract this summer. If he keeps this play up he’s going to get a huge contract next offseason. He has more than doubled his scoring average from last season and also has multiple games with 30-plus points. He’s been the most surprising player in the whole NBA.

The upside is there for Bridges and it looks like this is something that can continue to keep happening. He’s an athletic player who can play almost every position on the court. His 3-point shot is improving and he’s one of the best in the league at getting to the basket. He’s in a great spot in Charlotte and you can tell that he’s very comfortable there.

Mix in Bridges play this season, along with future Superstar Lamelo Ball and a good young supporting cast, there’s no question that the Hornets are going to be a team of the future. If they can add a piece or two that can come in and make an immediate impact for them at the trade deadline, they’re going to be a team that most teams are not going to want to face come playoff time.

Charlotte will hope to continue their stellar play. They take on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Expect a big game from Bridges because the Warriors don’t have the best interior defense.

This Charlotte team is young and fun, they have an incredibly bright future and it’s going to be exciting to see what Bridges and Ball can do for many years to come.