Entering the upcoming season, the Houston Rockets look like a squad that's ready to end their playoff drought. They were close to an opportunity last year, finishing the regular season just behind the final play-in spot. While it was generally an up-and-down campaign, the Rockets had spurts of brilliance that showcased what they were capable of.

The first was during the start of the season, when Houston suddenly went on a six-game winning streak after opening their campaign with three losses. Another was back in March. With the goal of making a late push up the standings, the Rockets won 13 out of their 14 games that month, including 11 straight victories from March 8 – March 29.

All of it wasn't enough for a postseason berth, but the glimpses of potential those spurts showed were signs that this current roster can compete. Things look even more promising moving forward, as the Rockets have new pieces for more depth. Holding the third-overall pick of the 2024 Draft, Houston selected sharpshooter Reed Sheppard. And back in February, the Rockets traded for a then-injured Steven Adams, who is on track to be healthy come training camp.

The thought of these two contributing is surely exciting for any Rockets fan, but it also means certain tweaks in the rotation. The entry of Adams, in particular, means that the frontline group will look a bit different in the coming season. Of course, main pieces such as Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. won't be too affected, although the same can't be said for the other big men. With how things look, here's one player who could end up losing minutes.

Jeff Green's place in the rotation is questionable

Fans love Uncle Jeff. A 38-year-old veteran who still has the athleticism to soar for thunderous dunks, Jeff Green has shown time and time again that he can still keep up with the younger generation. It was just last year when the forward was a contributing player during the Denver Nuggets' championship run. He then signed with the Rockets for the 2023-24 season, tallying 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game as a backup big.

However, Green might have trouble keeping that role for the coming season. Even if he has the versatility to play both the four and the five, — which he did last year — the two positions are loaded. Steven Adams will certainly be the backup center behind Sengun; There's no way the Rockets won't use the Kiwi's rebounding and physicality down low. Further back in the depth chart, there's also Jock Landale eyeing minutes. It's not that hard to make a case for Green over Landale, but with Adams present, Uncle Jeff will likely be a third option at most at the center position.

Green has the skills and mobility to be placed at the four and he could indeed be helpful behind Jabari Smith Jr. However, a returning Tari Eason poses an obstacle for the tenured vet. Eason can easily play as a wing, but other role players at the wings include Dillon Brooks, Cam Whitmore and Amen Thompson. Ime Udoka will surely want to give a workhorse like Eason good minutes, so the third-year forward could see action as a small-ball PF at times.

Nevertheless, there will be situational matchups where a player like Jeff Green is needed. He has the veteran experience. He can stretch the floor. And as indicated earlier, his vertical leap is still there. A place in the main rotation is questionable, but Green will no doubt get some minutes from time to time.