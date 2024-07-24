The Arizona Cardinals enter the 2024 season with the bitter taste of two consecutive losing seasons lingering on their palate. Head Coach Jonathan Gannon and General Manager Monti Ossenfort have revamped the roster with an aggressive approach. They want to snap the team's two-year playoff drought and challenge for the NFC West crown. Of course, the spotlight naturally falls on Kyler Murray's MVP aspirations and the additions of rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. However, there's an under-the-radar player primed to have a significant impact on the Cardinals' success: second-year wide receiver Michael Wilson.

The Cardinals So Far

The 2024 offseason was a strategic blend of addressing gaps in free agency and leveraging a relatively large draft class to support Arizona's youth movement. The Cardinals focused on practical improvements rather than flashy signings. The team has embraced the necessary growing pains to build a more consistent and resilient organization.

Kyler Murray’s return from his ACL injury last season revitalized the team. He propelled them to a top-10 offensive ranking and second place in rushing yards per game. The addition of Marvin Harrison Jr, arguably the best player in the entire draft, promises to give Murray a premier target. Murray himself appears reinvigorated. In fact, the coaching staff and front office have expressed unwavering confidence in his abilities. As a result, the Cardinals have the potential to surprise with a potent offense this season.

The team’s success hinges on Murray’s performance. Concerns about his consistency have always loomed, but reports suggest that he is putting in extraordinary effort alongside his teammates to prepare for the 2024 season. The key questions remain: Can Murray reach his full potential, and is the supporting cast strong enough to elevate the Cardinals?

Here we'll look at three underrated Arizona Cardinals players who could break out in the 2024 NFL season.

Michael Wilson, WR

The Arizona Cardinals are gearing up for a pivotal 2024 season. As such, second-year wide receiver Michael Wilson should generate considerable buzz as a breakout candidate.

The offseason is often filled with predictions of breakouts, but Wilson’s potential is backed by a strong rookie campaign. Recall that he averaged 14.9 yards per reception. His size and ability to provide a reliable target for Kyler Murray. This made him a standout when it mattered.

With Marvin Harrison Jr expected to be the team's top receiver, Wilson might be overlooked by some. That said, his promise shouldn't be forgotten. With increased confidence in the playbook and stronger chemistry with Murray, Wilson could be poised for significant achievements. There's no reason why both Harrison and Wilson can't each flirt with 1,000-yard seasons in 2024.

Despite the Cardinals' abundance of playmakers, Wilson was one of Murray's favorite targets in the second half of 2023. Even in Murray's absence, Wilson maintained productivity with other quarterbacks early in the season.

Gannon Believes

Even head coach Jonathan Gannon is a Wilson believer.

“Where you’re ultimately evaluated is production on the grass, but how he gets to that production on the grass on a daily basis, I think he’ll take a jump with what he’s doing from all the standpoints of what that means — schematic, technique, physical, his health, what’s in between his ears,” said head coach Jonathan Gannon. “He will take a jump in all those buckets as I call them. That will in turn give him a chance to increase his production and help us win. He’s going to have a good year.”

Arizona's offensive coordinator, Drew Petzing, faces decisions regarding run-pass balance for the 2024 season. Yet, Wilson’s potential might be too significant to ignore. That's even amidst a crowded room of talented playmakers.

Yes, sure, Harrison will be a rookie sensation. He will rightfully garner a lot of attention, but those close to the Cardinals know better than to sleep on Wilson. The second-year receiver from Stanford is poised for a major step forward in 2024. Coming off a 38-reception, 565-yard season, it feels like Wilson is just beginning to tap into his full potential.

Another Breakout Guy?

Another potential breakout star for the Cardinals is EDGE Darius Robinson. While the offense, featuring Murray, James Conner, Trey McBride, Harrison Jr, and Wilson will likely draw most of the attention during camp, Robinson should not be overlooked.

The 27th overall pick will compete with veteran LJ Collier for a starting spot opposite BJ Ojulari at edge rusher. Robinson's versatility to line up both inside and out makes his role in Gannon’s defense particularly intriguing.

Robinson’s performance in training camp could provide insight into his rookie role. Given the team ranked pretty low in pass-rushing last season, Robinson's emergence could be crucial.

Looking Ahead

The Arizona Cardinals are heading into the 2024 season with a mix of hope and uncertainty. While the spotlight may shine brightest on Kyler Murray and rookie Marvin Harrison Jr, the contributions of Michael Wilson and Darius Robinson could be pivotal. Wilson, in particular, has shown flashes of brilliance and has the potential to become a key player in the Cardinals' offensive scheme. His development and performance could very well determine whether the Cardinals can transcend their recent mediocrity and become legitimate playoff contenders. As the season progresses, keep an eye on these players who could make or break Arizona's fortunes.