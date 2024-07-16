Marvin Harrison Jr. appears to be the stud rookie that was promised. The Arizona Cardinals drafted him with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in the hopes that he can transform their offense.

Harrison, one of the best prospects ever seen at the wide receiver position, is already garnering lots of praise as someone who can bend defenses. The Cardinals desperately needed a jolt on offense and they very likely have that in their rookie wide receiver. All of his teammates have been wowed by what they’ve seen so far.

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride said on the Adam Schefter Podcast that Harrison is living up to the massive hype he generated at Ohio State.

“This guy is elite. He’s a freak of nature,” the Cardinals tight end said. “It’s one of those things where a guy of his stature shouldn’t be able to move the way he moves. Shouldn’t be as fast as he is, shouldn’t be able to catch the ball the way he does. Everything he does is elite. The hype that was around him in college, he definitely lived up to the hype. He's a great person, a great player and I'm excited to see the connection him and Kyler [Murray] have come training camp.”

Marvin Harrison Jr. looking to help Cardinals return to playoffs

Giving Murray such a dynamic, young wideout will make his life much more easier. He had a solid rapport with DeAndre Hopkins but giving him someone just out of college who oozes talent will make for a deeper connection and, hopefully for Arizona, a longer one.

McBride touted Harrison's incredible ability to get open but also win 50-50 balls. “It's no 50-50 for him. It’s like a 70-30 for us,” he said. At 6-foot-4, he's going to be a size mismatch everywhere around the league. The Cardinals don’t have a lot of other geat playmakers on the roster, so defenses may key in very hard on stopping MHJ. But if Arizona uses that gravity, the offense could get going. And it should help MHJ develop even more as a top option.

Harrison does face a lot of pressure to hit the ground running as a rookie. Anything short of a Justin Jefferson-esque rookie year may lead to some disappointment. Still, even if he doesn’t reach those insane heights, he should still be a high-quality target for Muray as the Cardinals try to get their rebuild off the ground.