Making it to the NBA isn't always an easy feat. However, some players embarked on a journey that's inspiring at best. As a result, it isn't surprising how Hollywood takes advantage of these stories to showcase them on the big screens.

While some NBA players can act, there are some cases when the production team has to resort to an actor who can portray these players. Here's the 10 best actors that portrayed real-life NBA players, ranked.

10. Damian Delano Young – Michael Jordan

There's no question that Air was a blockbuster hit with the story focusing on the success of sports apparel brand giant Nike. Although Michael Jordan's face wasn't revealed in the movie, a faceless depiction of him was the right direction made by Ben Affleck.

Damian Delano Young, who played His Airness, pretty much executed it in a manner that kept the aura of Jordan pretty authentic in the big screens.

9. Daniel Bellomy – Kevin Durant

When Kevin Durant was awarded his first MVP, his speech certainly made waves as he cited his mother's sacrifices for his success. As a result, it wouldn't take long for the movie The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story to be released.

Centered around KD's real-life mother, Wanda, the movie saw Daniel Bellomy portray KD. The looks and the build have similarities. But more importantly, the movie did reveal a glimpse of Durant's personal journey.

8. Sean Patrick Smalls – Larry Bird

The Winning Time series had ultimately great casting and successfully brought some nostalgia for NBA fans. A part of their casting saw Sean Patrick Smalls take up the role of Celtics legend Larry Bird. Sean Patrick Smalls absolutely nailed his role in portraying the iconic Celtics star.

7. Jason Clarke – Jerry West

Basketball fans are mourning around the world due to the passing of NBA legend Jerry West, the very man in the NBA's logo that we know today. With Clarke's acting chops and the right looks to match, Clarke's portrayal of West made more basketball fans love his character. In fact, his scenes were some of the best moments in the series.

6. Quincy Isaiah -Magic Johnson

But among the casting of Winning Time, they hit the mark by casting Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson. While Winning Time drew some criticism from the legend himself, Isaiah isn't letting those words hold him back. In fact, Isaiah pretty much captured the charm of the Lakers legend.

5. Solomon Hughes – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Aside from successfully casting Magic Johnson, the production team also did just as well with the actor portraying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Standing at 7'2, getting an actor for Abdul-Jabbar was an ordeal.

However, they did manage to discover Solomon Hughes. Although he was a few inches shorter, Hughes embodied Abdul-Jabbar's ability in hoops and education on and off the screens.

4. Everett Osborne – Nat Clifton

Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton played a huge part in NBA history by becoming only the second African-American player to earn an NBA contract. As one of the pioneers of the NBA, there's no question that Everett Osborne had his work cut out for him. In order to encapsulate Clifton's skills, the actor even had to work with the Harlem Globetrotters to replicate Clifton's brilliance.

3. Adam Guier – Pete Maravich

Pistol Pete Maravich passed away too soon due to a heart attack. Three years after his death, the world honored him with the launching of The Pistol: The Birth of a Legend. In the film, Adam Guier portrayed Pistol Pete. Guier ultimately did his best to do justice to the legendary NBA star.

2. Uche Agada – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo came into the NBA as a raw scrawny kid from Greece. However, he defied the impossible by elevating into a legitimate NBA star. The film Rise gives basketball fans a glimpse of his personal journey to his NBA success.

Like in true Antetokounmpo fashion, the cast featured first-time actor Uche Agada and his brother Raj to portray both of the Antetokounmpo brothers. The movie certainly hit the right notes in conveying the story of the Bucks superstar.

1. Marquis “Mookie” Cook – LeBron James

LeBron James certainly has lived up to the hype as The Chosen One from Ohio. Despite the heavy pressure on his shoulders, James went on to be the best basketball player in the world.

A glimpse of James' journey was shown in the film, Shooting Stars. In the film, five-star Oregon basketball recruit Marquis “Mookie” Cook portrayed James. Cook easily nailed the role as a younger version of The King.