With Team USA winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the program is now headed for a new era.

With stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant possibly playing their last Team USA game together, it's time to take a look on which players should fill the void by answering the call of national team duty. Here is a look at 10 future Team USA players we want to see.

Ja Morant is one of the brightest rising stars in the NBA. As a result, the Memphis Grizzlies guard should have a chance to showcase his talent and athleticism at the international stage. With Team USA moving into the next era, Morant should one be one of the brightest stars to hold the keys of the nation.

With Team USA possibly hitting the reboot button, an enticing big man to beef up the front court is New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson.

Although Williamson has yet to materialize those mammoth expectations after college, Williamson is still an All-Star caliber big man who can bang bodies with the best big men in the world. Furthermore, playing at the international stage might help boost his confidence.

Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons may not be making as much noise as they should have. However, that can all change for as long as Cade Cunningham continues to stick to the process. Cunningham is proving to be one of the brightest stars in the NBA. Having a stint in the international stage could further boost his ceiling and potential while playing with and against the best in the world.

It seems like versatile scoring seven-footer Kevin Durant might have played in his final Olympics. As a result, a great replacement could be Oklahoma City Thunder up-and-coming big man Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren may not be a lethal one-on-one scorer. However, the Thunder star has the tools to space the floor while utilizing his height and length to make an impact on both ends of the floor. Theoretically, Holmgren could be perfect for FIBA play. Moreover, he also represented Team USA at the youth levels.

Jarrett Allen

Speaking of big men, another All-Star who can reinforce Team USA's frontline is the Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen. Allen's shot blocking and ability to run the floor should be an enticing asset for Team USA, who loves to execute on transition plays. Given that Team USA is filled with stars, someone like Allen is more than capable of doing the dirty work.

Given that Stephen Curry had just played his first and possibly his last Olympics, the best shooter in the world will leave a huge void in Team USA's roster. In fact, everyone saw how important his shooting was, especially when the games mattered the most.

The best player to fill in for his absence would be no other than Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, who also possesses some limitless range. Young's pull-up threes from the parking lot should give international rivals some problems.

LaMelo Ball

Although Team USA will have plenty of guards to choose from, adding Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball into the mix shouldn't be a bad idea. Ball has shown polished playmaking with the ability to get buckets.

He has also played in other professional leagues, giving him a little international playing experience. However, the Hornets star needs to find a way to stay consistently healthy.

Brandon Miller

Finishing third in the NBA Rookie of the Year Race in the 2023-2024 season, Brandon Miller's potential is limitless. Miller could be another solid addition that can add more reliable young guns at the international stage. If Team USA finds themselves in a scoring drought, having Miller on the floor should help address those moments.

The reigning NBA Most Improved Player of the Year, Tyrese Maxey, has shown that he could keep in step with the best players in the NBA. Forming a dynamic duo with Joel Embiid, it would be a treat for Sixers fans to witness their favorite duo make some waves at the international stage. Maxey should also be able to provide some much needed scoring for Team USA.

Cooper Flagg

Prior to the 2024 Paris Olympics, the squad nearly suffered their first loss together when they scrimmaged against a Team USA select team led by Cooper Flagg. Flagg reportedly dominated the Paris-bound squad stacked with future NBA Hall of Famers as a teenager.

Although Flagg is playing for the Duke Blue Devils in the NCAA, Flagg should be an exciting piece that should shore up the wings for Team USA in the near future.