Former President Barack Obama is giving flowers to Team USA men's basketball. Team USA knocked out France to win the gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Obama congratulated the team in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Obama is well-known as a passionate fan of basketball. When he was President, he played in games with U.S. Senators and other political figures during his down time. He also attended basketball games as President, including NCAA tournament games. Obama served as U.S. President from January 2009-January 2017.

Team USA defeated France 98-87, to win its fifth consecutive gold medal in men's basketball.

Team USA had a spirited but difficult run to the Olympics gold medal

It was a special run for Team USA men's basketball in Paris. The 2024 games are considered the last time that Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant might play in an Olympics event. If that is true, the trio certainly made the most of their time.

The American club almost lost to Serbia before the gold medal game. Curry had to hit a torrent of three-pointers to lead Team USA in that game, after falling behind in the first half. The U.S. team stormed back in the second half of the contest to win 95-91.

The Americans didn't struggle nearly as much against France. The Americans led at the half, behind solid shooting once again from Curry. Team USA veteran James also had a strong performance, posting a double-double. He finished the game with 14 points and 10 assists.

“We just kept our composure,” LeBron James said after the game, per CNN. “We have been in some tight games throughout the preliminary games, and we had a tight game against Serbia so we knew we were going to get everybody’s biggest punch, so it was all about staying composed and willing our way to victory.”

France had an impressive performance from NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama. He scored 26 points in the gold medal game, on 11-for-19 shooting. The big man is certainly going to be a force for many years to come in the NBA, and on the international stage of professional basketball. Wembanyama plays for the San Antonio Spurs. He was the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year, as well as a member of the All-Defensive First Team.

Team USA basketball isn't done. The women play for the gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. The Olympics also end on Sunday. The United States leads in the total medal count.