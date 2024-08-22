The Colorado Avalanche have a unique history in the NHL. After putting together 16 lackluster seasons in Quebec, the franchise moved to Denver and the Avalanche immediately won a championship and a became powerhouse for years to come. From Joe Sakic to Nathan MacKinnon, great players have led these great teams to championships and fantastic regular-season finishes.

Which of the franchise's three championship teams rank atop the list? Do any Quebec teams sneak on? Let's take a look at the 10 greatest Colorado Avalanche/Quebec Nordique teams in history.

Greatest Avalanche team of all time: 2021-22

The top team in franchise history is the most recent championship squad. MacKinnon's Avalanche put a half-decade of playoff disappointment behind them to beat the two-time defending champion Lightning in the Cup Final. They were the top team in the Western Conference through the regular season. Mikko Rantanen led the team with 36 goals and 92 points.

The Avalanche went 16-4 in the playoffs to finally win the Stanley Cup. They came into the season as Stanley Cup favorites and backed it up with one of the greatest playoff performances in recent history. They swept the Predators, beat the Blues in six games, swept the Oilers, and beat the Bolts in six to win the Cup. Cale Makar won the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP with 29 points in 20 games.

#2: 2000-01

The second championship of the Sakic era comes in at number two. The Avalanche won the President's Trophy thanks to Sakic's Hart Trophy season with 54 goals, 64 assists, and 118 points. Patrick Roy's excellence continued at 35 years old, posting a 2.22 goals-against average in the regular season.

Roy started every game of the playoffs, posting a .934 save percentage and a 1.70 goals-against average to win the Conn Smythe. The Avalanche started the playoffs by sweeping the Canucks and beating the Kings in seven games. They took care of the Blues in five before facing the Devils in the Cup Final. That game seven is best remembered for Ray Bourque's Cup lift after 22 years without one.

#3: 1995-96

The Avalanche threw quite a housewarming party in their first year in Denver. They won the Pacific Division with 104 points thanks to Sakic's 51 goals and 120 points. Peter Forsberg was amazing this season as well with 86 assists and 116 points. They picked up Roy in one of the most famous trades in history in the middle of the season.

The Avalanche never face elimination in the playoffs, winning the first three rounds in six games and sweeping the Panthers in the Final. Their Conference Final victory over the Red Wings was a massive upset, as the Wings had one of the greatest regular seasons ever with 131 points.

#4: 1996-97

Following up on their championship, the Avalanche had an even better regular season. Their 107-point campaign was led by Forsberg and Sakic, who both missed games with injuries during the season. Forsberg scored 86 points in 65 games to lead the team. Roy's first full season in Colorado saw him finish third in Vezina Trophy voting for top goaltender with a .923 save percentage.

After rolling through the first two rounds of the playoffs, they faced the Red Wings once again in the Conference Final. Detroit got the best of them in six games on their way to their first championship of the era. The teams were in the throws of one of the great rivalries in the history of the sport at the time.

#5: 2020-21

Another great regular season comes in at number five. The 56-game season saw the Avalanche win 39 games. The .732 points percentage is the highest in franchise history and equal to 120 points in a full season. Rantanen scored 30 goals to lead the best offense in the league.

The playoffs started with a sweep of the St. Louis Blues, which set up a matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights. The Knights tied the Avalanche with 82 points and won 40 of their 56 games. The Knights won this series in six but lost in a massive upset to the Montreal Canadiens in the next round.

#6: 2001-02

The '01-'02 Avalanche defied the Stanley Cup hangover trope by winning the Northwest Division with 99 points. Their offense was not as dominant as years past, ranking 18th in goals scored, but Roy's final great season was the reason for their success. He put up a league-best 1.94 goals-against average and finished second in Vezina Trophy voting.

The playoffs were anything but a breeze for Colorado. They won game seven in each of the first two rounds, first against the Kings and then the Sharks. They took a 3-2 series lead against Detroit in the Conference Final but could not close the deal, losing 2-0 in game six and 7-0 in game seven.

#7: 1998-99

The fifth of Colorado's seven straight division titles comes in at seventh. The Avalanche put up 98 points thanks to Forsberg and Sakic once again. They combined for 193 points in the number one and two spots on the team leaderboard. Each of these players has their number retired and is in the Hall of Fame thanks to seasons like this.

The playoffs were going very well for the Avalanche until game six of the Western Conference Final. They beat the Sharks and Red Wings each in six games to earn a date with the President's Trophy-winning Stars. They took a 3-2 series lead but lost the final two games, each 4-1, to lose the series.

#8: 1999-00

After that loss, the Avalanche put together another fantastic regular season. Their 96 points were enough to win the division once again. Forsberg only played 49 games, leaving much of the offensive burden on Sakic's shoulders. He got a big lift from 23-year-old Chris Drury, who scored 67 points in his second season.

Another easy ride through the first two rounds led to a matchup with the Stars in the Conference Final once again. They beat the Coyotes and Red Wings each in five games to get a chance at revenge. Another game-seven loss spelled the end of Colorado's season.

#9: 1994-95

The only Nordiques team on the list is the final team in Quebec's history. The '94-'95 squad put up the highest points percentage in the Quebec era with .677 in a 48-game season. Sakic and Forsberg were still the dynamic duo, sitting first and second on the team rankings. Forsberg won the Calder Trophy as the top rookie with 50 points.

While the regular season was great, the playoffs were a disaster. They lost to the defending champion New York Rangers in six games in the first round. Their goalies Stéphane Fiset and Jocelyn Thibault were both not good in the playoffs, accentuating the need for Roy the next season.

#10: 2013-14

Finally, one of the great regular seasons in Avalanche history rounds out the list. They had missed the playoffs for three consecutive seasons before putting up 112 points, the third-most in franchise history. This was Roy's first season as the coach and he won the Jack Adams Award for top coach. He would not make the playoffs in the rest of his run.

The playoffs were a disaster, losing in the first round to the Minnesota Wild. They took a 3-2 lead into game six but lost both games six and seven to fall in a massive upset. The isolated great season instilled hope with their top-four scorers all under 23 years old, including rookie Nathan MacKinnon.