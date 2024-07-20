With NBA 2K25 having been announced, there are a variety of features that could make this game the best in the franchise. Features such as Connected MyCareer mode, a return to the Olympics and playing for Team USA, and a potential Bill Russell Era for MyNBA have been suggested. However, as we head into NBA 2K25, there are historic teams that had the potential to win championships but aren’t yet featured in the game. Here are ten historic teams that deserve to be featured in NBA 2K25, releasing on September 6.

NBA 2K25 Needs To Consider Adding These 10 Historic Teams

10. 2009-10 Charlotte Bobcats

The 2009-10 Charlotte Bobcats, despite their low franchise popularity, were a very good team deserving a spot among the historic teams in NBA 2K25. The Bobcats finished the season with a 44-38 record under Head Coach Larry Brown, giving them the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference. The team consisted of notable players such as Tyson Chandler, a one-time NBA Champion, All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year, All-Defensive First Team, and two-time All-Defensive Second Team member. Along with Chandler anchoring the defense, the team featured D.J. Augustin, Boris Diaw, Raymond Felton, Gerald Wallace, and Stephen Jackson, who led the team in scoring with 21.1 points per game.

The Bobcats led the entire NBA with the best defense, holding opponents to 93.8 points per game and having a defensive rating of 102.8, ranking 1st in each. Despite their defensive prowess, the Bobcats flamed out early in the playoffs, getting swept by the Orlando Magic in the first round. The Bobcats' weakness was their lack of scoring, as they only averaged 95.3 points per game with an offensive rating of 104.4, ranking 24th and 28th in the league. Nevertheless, the Bobcats would be a fun team to use if you love playing the defensive side of the ball. This was the Bobcats' best record in franchise history, and NBA 2K does not have any other classic Charlotte team except for the 1992-93 Hornets.

9. 2004-05 Seattle SuperSonics

The 2004-05 Seattle SuperSonics are among the many teams deserving a spot as a classic team in NBA 2K25. The SuperSonics finished with a 52-30 record in the Western Conference under Head Coach Nate McMillan, giving them the 3rd seed. The SuperSonics were led by Ray Allen, a two-time NBA Champion, ten-time All-Star, NBA 75th Anniversary Team member, and Hall-of-Famer, alongside Rashard Lewis, a two-time All-Star and NBA Champion.

The duo of Ray Allen and Rashard Lewis were sort of the original ‘Splash Brothers’ as the two attempted a total of 13.2 threes a game while converting 37.6% and 40% from three respectively. The SuperSonics averaged 98.9 points per game (11th in the league) while having the second-best offensive rating at 112.2. They were also second in the league in three-point shooting, averaging 8.1 threes a game. The SuperSonics, however, lost in the second round to the San Antonio Spurs.

8. 2013-14 Portland Trail Blazers

The 2013-14 Portland Trail Blazers deserve mention on this list. The Trail Blazers finished the season with a 54-28 record, one of the best finishes in franchise history under Head Coach Terry Stotts, giving them the 5th seed in the Western Conference. This season was Damian Lillard’s breakout year. After his rookie season in 2012-13, Lillard took his game to another level, earning his first of many All-Star appearances and a Third Team All-NBA Selection. Lillard was accompanied by notable players such as LaMarcus Aldridge, a seven-time All-Star, two-time Second Team All-NBA, and three-time Third Team All-NBA player. The team also featured CJ McCollum, Nicolas Batum, and Wesley Matthews.

The Trail Blazers averaged 104.6 points per game (4th in the league) and had the second-best offensive rating at 111.5. Their defense took a dip, allowing opponents 102.8 points per game, ranking 22nd in the league, while their defensive rating was 107.4, ranking 16th in the league. Despite being one of the more well-rounded teams in Lillard’s tenure, the Blazers ultimately fell short of their goal and were eliminated by the San Antonio Spurs in five games. One of the most iconic moments from this playoff run was Lillard’s series-clinching shot against James Harden, Dwight Howard, and the Houston Rockets, hitting a three with 0.9 seconds left to advance to the semifinals for the first time in 14 years.

7. 2015-16 Oklahoma City Thunder

The 2015-16 NBA season was one of the most memorable of all time, featuring the 73-9 Golden State Warriors, the Cleveland Cavaliers overcoming a 3-1 deficit for the first time in NBA Finals history, and the late Hall-of-Famer Kobe Bryant’s final NBA season. The 2015-16 Thunder were one of the highlights of that season. The Thunder finished the regular season with a 55-27 record in the Western Conference under Head Coach Billy Donovan, giving them the 3rd seed. The 2016 season was supposed to be the Thunder’s legitimate chance of winning an NBA Championship. After years of injuries to the duo of Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant, the Thunder were finally healthy and ready to get back to the NBA Finals since 2012.

The Thunder had the second-best offense in the league, averaging 110.2 points per game with a 113.1 offensive rating. Their defense was in the middle of the pack, holding opponents to 102.9 points per game with a defensive rating of 105.6. The Thunder had a net rating of +7.5, ranking third across the association. The Thunder were loaded with talent to supplement the duo of Durant and Westbrook, with notable players such as Serge Ibaka, Dion Waiters, D.J. Augustin, Andre Roberson, Enes Freedom, and Steven Adams. The Thunder advanced to the Western Conference Finals, eliminating Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks in five games and the San Antonio Spurs in six games. However, they fell short to the 73-9 Warriors after capturing a 3-1 lead. This marked the final season for Durant’s tenure in Oklahoma City before departing to the Warriors to win back-to-back NBA Championships.

6. 2015-16 Toronto Raptors

Another team worthy of consideration as a classic team in NBA 2K25 is the 2015-16 Toronto Raptors. Although 2K already features the 2019 Raptors that won a championship, the makeup of the 2016 Raptors is entirely different. The 2016 team consisted of players such as DeMar DeRozan, DeMarre Carroll, Terrence Ross, Norman Powell, Jonas Valančiūnas, and arguably one of the greatest Raptors of all time, Kyle Lowry. The Raptors finished with a 56-26 record under Head Coach Dwane Casey, giving them the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors averaged 102.7 points per game (14th in the league) with the fifth-best offensive rating at 110. Known for their defensive prowess, they held opponents to 98.2 points per game, ranking third in the league, and had a defensive rating of 105.2. Additionally, they posted the fifth-best net rating at +4.8. Despite one of the best seasons in franchise history, Toronto fell short of winning a championship, losing to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games during their first Conference Finals appearance, an event that humorously began the ‘LeBronto era.'

5. 2012-13 Denver Nuggets

Many NBA fans have probably forgotten the 2012-13 Denver Nuggets. The 2013 Nuggets had the most wins in franchise history at 57-25 before the 2023-24 Nuggets tied it. However, the interesting part about this Nuggets team is that they didn’t really have a true star on the roster. Under Head Coach George Karl, the Nuggets finished as the 3rd seed just behind the Thunder and Spurs. The Nuggets roster consisted of four-time NBA Champion, Finals MVP, and one-time All-Star Andre Iguodala, alongside players such as Kenneth Faried, JaVale McGee, Corey Brewer, Wilson Chandler, Danilo Gallinari, and the team’s leading scorer, Ty Lawson, who averaged 16.7 points per game.

With a team’s leading scorer averaging just 16.7 points per game, many would believe the team probably struggled at scoring the ball, but that was not the case for this Nuggets squad. The Nuggets had the best offense in the league, averaging 106.1 points per game with the fifth-highest offensive rating at 110.4. The Nuggets' defense took a dip, ranking 23rd in the league, holding opponents to 101.1 points per game with a defensive rating of 105.1. Additionally, the Nuggets had the fifth-best net rating at +5.3. However, despite the Nuggets being a well-rounded team, their downfall was not having a superstar-caliber player, which was apparent in their first-round loss to the Golden State Warriors, losing in six games.

4. 2014-15 Atlanta Hawks

The 2014-15 Atlanta Hawks is one of the most forgotten teams in NBA history. The 2015 Hawks finished with a franchise-best 60-22 record under Head Coach Mike Budenholzer, securing the 1st seed in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks were firing on all cylinders during the regular season, averaging 102.5 points per game (10th in the league) with the 6th best offensive rating at 108.9. They also had the second-best three-point shooting percentage at 38%, just behind the eventual NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors. The Hawks' defense was equally impressive, holding opponents to 97.1 points per game (5th in the league) while having the 6th best defensive rating at 103.1. They also had the 4th best net rating at +5.8.

Additionally, the Hawks are one of nine NBA teams to have four All-Stars in a single season: Paul Millsap, who was a four-time All-Star and made the All-Defensive Second Team, led the team with 16.7 points per game. Alongside Millsap were Al Horford, a future NBA Champion, Kyle Korver, who shot an extraordinary 49.2% from three-point range, and Jeff Teague, another future NBA Champion. Role players such as DeMarre Carroll, Dennis Schröder, and Thabo Sefolosha complemented the All-Star core. Despite their regular-season dominance, the Hawks struggled in the playoffs, barely overcoming the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards before losing to LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

3. 2003-04 Indiana Pacers

The 2003-04 Indiana Pacers, under Head Coach Rick Carlisle, finished with a league-best 61-21 record, securing the 1st seed in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers were one of the best defensive teams in the league, holding opponents to 85.6 points per game (3rd in the league) while having a 97.2 defensive rating, which also ranked third. However, the Pacers struggled offensively, ranking 20th in the league with an average of 91.4 points per game and the 9th best offensive rating at 103.8.

The team was led by Jermaine O’Neal, a six-time All-Star, All-NBA Second Team member, and two-time All-NBA Third Team member, who averaged 20.1 points, 10 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game. Alongside O’Neal were Metta World Peace in his prime, Al Harrington, and an aging Reggie Miller. Despite being the best team in the league at the time, the Pacers fell short in their quest for a championship, losing to the eventual NBA Champions, the Detroit Pistons. Including this Pacers team in NBA 2K25 would allow fans to relive the heightened rivalry between the Pacers and Pistons at their peak before the infamous ‘Malice at the Palace’ incident a year later.

2. 2017-18 Houston Rockets

The 2017-18 Houston Rockets are easily considered one of the best teams of all time to not win a championship. This Rockets team was the only one in franchise history to win 60 games, finishing with a 65-17 record under Head Coach Mike D'Antoni, which was the best in the Western Conference and the entire league during the Kevin Durant Warriors era. The Rockets had the second-best offense in the league, averaging 112.4 points per game with the best offensive rating at 114.7. Defensively, they were also strong, holding opponents to 103.9 points per game (7th in the league) with the 6th best defensive rating at 106.1. The Rockets had the best net rating across the association at +8.7.

The team was led by James Harden, who notched his only MVP award after a monstrous season, averaging 30.4 points per game and 8.8 assists per game. Chris Paul, who averaged 18.6 points per game and 7.6 assists, complemented Harden. Other key players included Eric Gordon, Clint Capela, Gerald Green, Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson, and P.J. Tucker. Despite having a historically great season, the Rockets lost to the eventual champions, the Golden State Warriors, in a seven-game series after leading 3-2 in the Western Conference Finals. The series was marked by Chris Paul's hamstring injury in Game 5 and the Rockets' improbable 27 consecutive missed three-pointers in Game 7, which cost them their best chance at a championship. This historic team could bring intense gameplay and dramatic moments to NBA 2K25.

1. 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers

The 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers should be considered the top classic team to add to NBA 2K25. This Lakers team, only four years removed, is one of the best championship teams in recent memory. The Lakers finished the season with a 52-19 record in a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, securing the best record in the Western Conference under Head Coach Frank Vogel. The team was led by LeBron James, who had a career-high in assists, leading the league with 10.2 assists per game, and Anthony Davis, who led the team in scoring at 26.1 points per game. Key players included Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Avery Bradley, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Danny Green, JaVale McGee, and Alex Caruso.

The Lakers averaged 113.4 points per game (11th in the league) with an offensive rating of 112.0. Defensively, they thrived, holding opponents to 107.6 points per game (4th in the league) with a defensive rating of 106.3 (3rd in the league). The Lakers had a dominant run in the 2020 NBA Playoffs in the Orlando Bubble, beating the Portland Trail Blazers in five games, the Houston Rockets in five games, the Denver Nuggets in five games, and the Miami Heat in six games to win the NBA Championship. Including this Lakers team in NBA 2K25 would allow fans to relive a historic season and the Lakers' 17th championship win.

Reliving Iconic Moments: Historic Teams To Enhance NBA 2K25's Gameplay Experience

With NBA 2K25 on the horizon, the potential to include these historic teams can provide fans and gamers with an immersive experience. These ten teams, from the defensive stalwarts like the 2009-10 Charlotte Bobcats to the offensively potent 2017-18 Houston Rockets, each bring a unique style and story to the game. Including these teams not only celebrates their achievements but also offers players diverse gameplay experiences and strategic challenges, enhancing the overall enjoyment of NBA 2K25. As the release date approaches, the anticipation for reliving these iconic moments and historic seasons continues to grow, promising to make NBA 2K25 one of the most exciting installments in the franchise's history.

