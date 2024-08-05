It wasn't long ago when Ben Simmons was one of the most promising players in the NBA. After a solid stint at LSU, Simmons was poised to take the NBA by storm with his combination of size and playmaking skills.

But fast- forward to today, it's safe to say that Simmons has failed to live up to those expectations. Although he still managed to make two All-Star Game appearances, an All-NBA team selection, and two All-Defensive Teams, Simmons didn't take over the NBA as fans hoped him to do. Let's take a look at 10 moments that led to Ben Simmons' spiraling career.

Wizards expose Ben Simmons' free-throw shooting weakness

Fresh from a foot injury that sidelined him in what was supposed to be his rookie season, Simmons' return was welcomed. However, the Washington Wizards discovered a weakness in Simmons' game, which is his free-throw shooting.

Although Simmons tallied 31 points and 18 rebounds, he also only made 15 out of 29 from the charity stripe. After that, several teams have taken advantage of Simmons' poor free-throw shooting. Simmons is a 59 percent career free-throw shooter.

Ben Simmons passes up the open dunk

Arguably the play that altered Simmons' career trajectory, the Sixers had all the means to finish off the Atlanta Hawks at the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals. However, in Game 7, Simmons passed up an open dunk that would have favored the Sixers in terms of momentum.

Unfortunately, Simmons retreated by giving up the open dunk by passing to a cutting teammate. Since then, Simmons has never been the same. The Hawks finished off the Sixers, and it was the last game fans saw Simmons in a Philly uniform.

Ben Simmons gets kicked out of Sixers practice

Fresh from the failed playoff campaign, the Sixers conducted a practice in the offseason. However, in dramatic fashion, Simmons was kicked out of the practice for showing conduct that's detrimental to the team. According to reports, Simmons didn't want to participate in the team's drills, leading then coach Doc Rivers to send him home.

Furthermore, the Australian star's actions also drew criticism from teammate Joel Embiid. In addition to this, Simmons' actions also led to his suspension.

Ben Simmons goes AWOL from the Sixers

After getting kicked out of practice, Simmons opted to instigate a strike. Making the headlines for the wrong reasons, Simmons decided to miss the Sixers' practices, training camp, preseason games and a huge chunk of the regular season. Based on reports, Simmons paid at least $19 million in fines for being AWOL for the Sixers.

Fortunately, the Sixers stopped fining the two-time All-Star after declaring him out for personal reasons. Simmons chose not to play until the Sixers front office attended to his trade request.

Ben Simmons and the Kardashian Curse

Although not related to basketball, The Kardashian Curse is popular amongst NBA fans for leaving some notable NBA players to their downfalls. Unfortunately, it's safe to say that Ben Simmons joined the list of victims, given his spiraling career.

It's worth noting that Simmons dated Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner in 2018 before officially splitting nearly two years later.

Ben Simmons turning down the Boomers

Coming off a sour stint with the Sixers, Simmons teased Australian basketball fans by wearing a Boomers uniform during his personal workouts. Furthermore, he also revealed his desire to suit up for the Australia Boomers at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Unfortunately, Simmons backed out, which disappointed the fans from down under, due to his preference to focus on his rehab. The Boomers didn't need Simmons, as they went on to capture the bronze medal at the Summer Games, the first time Australia earned a podium finish at the world stage.

Ben Simmons' rumored financial woes

With Simmons sitting out of Philly's games and practices, the two-time All-Star was busy paying the fines. Given that his fines were eating his Sixers contract, it wasn't surprising that some news outlets claimed that Simmons was dealing with cash flow issues, as per reports. Online outlets claimed that Simmons wasn't only paying hefty fines but was also living lavishly.

Ben Simmons is traded to the Nets

The Simmons and Sixers drama finally came to an end in the middle of the 2021-22 season when the Sixers made Simmons' trade request come true. The trade was headlined by disgruntled stars Simmons and James Harden, with the former arriving in Brooklyn.

With Simmons joining the Nets, the two-time All-Star had a chance to play in a stacked lineup headed by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Unfortunately, Simmons hardly played, and the Nets superstar duo were broken up, prompting the team to start a rebuilding chapter.

Ben Simmons' first major back surgery

Simmons hardly saw action for the Nets after the trade thanks to mental issues and a major back injury, which required surgery, as per reports. Since then, Simmons has never been the same. In his first season with the Nets, Simmons averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game in only 42 appearances.

Ben Simmons' second major back surgery

A season later, Simmons has yet to fully return to his old self after averaging 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. Those aren't quite the numbers for a former star player who is in the final year of his five-year, $177 million contract.

To make matters worse, after only 15 games, Simmons' season was cut short due to another major back injury, which forced him to undergo microscopic partial discectomy. The surgery further puts an uncertainty to Simmons' bleak NBA future, although Simmons could still return in the 2024-25 season.