Teammates in basketball can lead to brotherhoods that transcend the game. The same can be said about players in the NBA who have played alongside each other. Unfortunately, that isn't always the case. Despite playing together for a handful of games, that doesn't always result in a brotherhood.

In fact, some teammates would even grow to hate one another after everything has been said and done. Let's take a look at 10 moments when NBA players threw shade at their former teammate.

Chandler Parsons got tired playing with Luka

During Chandler Parsons' injury-riddled career, he played alongside some NBA stars, including James Harden, Dwight Howard, Dirk Nowitzki and even Luka Doncic. However, in a sit-down with the Run It Back Show, Parsons acknowledged the talent of Doncic. But at the same time, he also got brutally honest on how exhausting it was to witness the same sequence of events.

Danny Green wants an All-Star teammate who wants to play

Danny Green joined the Philadelphia 76ers after winning his third NBA championship with the Lakers. Unfortunately, he was part of the Sixers era that witnessed Ben Simmons' dramatic exit from the franchise, including his strike.

But when the trade was finally executed, which landed James Harden in Philly, Green rejoiced and made an obvious shot against Simmons in his compliment about Harden and his desire to play for the Sixers.

Chris Paul gets cursed by Nick Young

In 2023, Chris Paul played his final season with the Suns after another playoff disappointment. The Suns' exit led to Paul's release, and his championship hopes were more bleak than ever. In the process, his former Clippers teammate Nick Young made sure to make the most out of the opportunity regarding his ringless status.

Steven Adams forgets Reggie Jackson quickly

Steven Adams and Reggie Jackson were some of the Thunder's important pieces back in the day. But when Adams released his book called My Life, My Fight, the center from New Zealand didn't hide his feelings toward the current Nuggets guard.

According to Adams' book, Jackson no longer wanted to play for the Thunder, prompting the organization to trade him to the Pistons. However, Adams claimed that the team easily moved on without him.

Kendrick Perkins doesn't hold back on James Harden

After James Harden's blockbuster trade to the Clippers, it seemed like a tragedy after the team suffered a losing streak. However, the team eventually turned it around while Harden found his groove in L.A.

But while Harden and the Clippers were going in the right direction, former OKC teammate Kendrick Perkins dissed the former MVP about his playoff failures. In fact, Perkins even dug up the past about when they fell short at the 2012 NBA Finals.

Nene tags Carmelo Anthony as ‘selfish'

Nene and Carmelo Anthony fought many battles together during their time with the Denver Nuggets. Years later, Nene confessed that Melo certainly had all the tools to rule the NBA. However, the former Nuggets center also revealed that it was Melo's selfishness that didn't allow the All-Star forward to elevate to the next level.

Terry Rozier claims to have sacrificed for Kyrie Irving & Gordon Hayward

Terry Rozier was certainly a dangerous scorer. But during his first few years in the NBA with the Celtics, Scary Terry could only show glimpses of his talent. In fact, it wasn't until his move to the Charlotte Hornets that he was unleashed. Years later, Rozier confessed that he thought he was held back by All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.

Suns were better without Kevin Durant according to Terrence Ross

After their 2021 NBA Finals run, a lot of basketball fans believed the Phoenix Suns were going to be something special. Then when Kevin Durant was available in the trading block, the Suns bit the bullet and dismantled their core.

A lot were disappointed, including former Suns player Terrence Ross. Although Ross stayed with the Suns and managed to play alongside KD, he still preferred the Suns roster without the two-time NBA champion, which he expressed in response to Brandon Jennings' post.

Mario Chalmers claims that nobody is afraid of LeBron James

Mario Chalmers and LeBron James won two NBA championships together in Miami. However, it wasn't smooth all throughout. Years later, Chalmers continues to reveal his thoughts about playing alongside the best player in the world. In fact, the two-time NBA champion made a bold claim that nobody feared The King.

Scottie Pippen calls Michael Jordan ‘horrible'

While Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is arguably the best dynamic duo in NBA history thanks to leading the Chicago Bulls to a pair of three-peats, their friendship hasn't been the same off the court. Decades later, Pippen and Jordan have engaged in a beef with Pippen pouring out some choice of words for His Airness.

Furthermore, Pippen along with some Bulls teammates even embarked on a No Bull Tour in Australia to give their honest opinion on Jordan's Last Dance documentary, which they didn't take lightly. Pippen even stated that he thought Jordan was a “horrible player” before the Bulls drafted Pippen to play alongside Jordan.