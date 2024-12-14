NBA 2K25 came out September 6, 2024. Throughout the years, NBA 2K has given basketball fans a chance to play the game virtually. Moreover, this has allowed fans from around the world to play with and against their NBA idols.

In order to promote the game, the NBA 2K series often asks at least one NBA player to grace the cover annually. While convincing superstars have often been on the cover of NBA 2K editions, there have been times when NBA 2K has released some questionable covers. Her is a closer look at the 10 most questionable NBA 2K covers.

Jayson Tatum – NBA 2K25

There’s no doubt that Jayson Tatum is an elite superstar. However in their recent NBA Finals run, Tatum wasn’t showing that, as Jaylen Brown clearly showed that he was the best player on the Boston Celtics team by winning the NBA Finals MVP.

Furthermore, Tatum’s benching in the Olympics for Team USA didn’t help his case. With Tatum gracing the cover of NBA 2K25, it may have been a solid year for him in terms of accolades, but it’s safe to say that he wasn’t the main gun.

Devin Booker – NBA 2K23

While Devin Booker is one of the most well-respected scorers in the NBA, his selection raised eyebrows, especially with other MVP-caliber options such as Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. Nonetheless, the cover for the two-time Olympic gold medalist was still one of the best, in terms of design and graphics.

Zion Williamson – NBA 2K21

Zion Williamson went from college standout to an All-Star big. Although the Duke star has shown flashes of his greatness in the league, Williamson’s injury woes have bothered his NBA career.

As a result, his selection as one of the players to cover NBA 2K21 triggered some questions. In fact during the 2019-2020 season, Williamson only registered 24 games in his rookie year while also missing out on the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Dennis Schroeder – NBA 2K16 Germany Edition

Seeing Dennis Schroeder in an NBA 2K cover may be surprising at first. But given that it was a German edition, the selection made more sense. However, it feels like it was a missed opportunity to have Dirk Nowitzki do the cover instead.

To this day, the German basketball Hall of Famer has yet to do a solo cover for the NBA 2K video game series. Nonetheless Schroeder is still a popular player among German basketball fans.

Danilo Gallinari – NBA 2K17 Italy Edition

Another surprising NBA 2K cover boy was Danilo Gallinari. Often regarded as underrated and overlooked, Gallinari was arguably the best Italian player in the league. However, his accolades just don’t add up enough to grace the cover of NBA 2K. Nonetheless, Gallinari should still easily appeal to Italian basketball fans.

DeMar DeRozan – NBA 2K18 Canada Edition

DeMar DeRozan’s cover of NBA 2K was respectable at best. However, to select him for the Canada Edition of NBA 2K18 was quite strange. While he played for the Toronto Raptors, DeRozan wasn’t Canadian.

Furthermore, there are other Canadian options to choose from such as back-to-back NBA MVP Steve Nash. It’s worth noting that Nash has yet to make an appearance as the cover of an NBA 2K video game.

J. Cole – NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition

While it was meant to honor J. Cole’s contributions in NBA 2K, J. Cole isn’t an NBA player. At first, this will certainly raise some questions. Picking Cole over a handful of NBA MVP candidates for a game cover will trigger some questions.

Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition

While this poster was stacked with legends and stars, it’s the grouping that raised questions. To this day, fans continue to wonder the reasoning behind having Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, and Kareem Abdul- Jabbar together. With 72 other players to choose from, there could’ve been more convincing groupings for this edition’s cover.

Chris Paul – NBA 2K8

There’s no question that Chris Paul’s selection was great for NBA 2K8, given that he was at his peak. However, the bland design for this cover ultimately turned off some video-game players.

With a lack of added design, it looks like NBA 2K only used one of CP3’s photos and added their logo to form what seems to be a makeshift poster. A lot of video gamers and NBA fans will agree that the NBA 2K8 poster is arguably the worst in NBA 2K history.

Shaquille O’Neal – NBA 2K7

Shaquille O’Neal dominated the NBA during the early 2000s, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a three-peat before winning his fourth in Miami. While his selection in NBA 2K6 was acceptable, having him for the second-straight year wasn’t exactly well-received by the public. Around that time, the NBA should have selected another star to grace the cover.