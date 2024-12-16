Anthony Edwards helped Team USA win the gold medal, cementing his place as the future face of the NBA. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves star found himself in the middle of controversy after proclaiming that Michael Jordan was the only player with skill during his era.

Since then, Edwards has triggered a polarizing response, including rubbing some NBA legends the wrong way. Here is a closer look at the 12 most skilled NBA players in Michael Jordan’s era.

Larry Bird

Larry Bird had Michael Jordan's number in his earlier days. In fact, Bird and the Boston Celtics sent Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls home in the first round for two-straight years, including playing spoiler to Jordan’s historic 63-point playoff game.

Another key player in the '90s was Magic Johnson. Although he was already at the tail end of his career during Jordan’s prime years, Johnson was a unique athlete of his era. Standing at 6’9 with the handles of a guard, Magic ushered in the era of positionless basketball.

Hakeem Olajuwon

When Jordan announced his first retirement, Hakeem Olajuwon made the most out of Jordan’s brief absence by leading the Houston Rockets to back-to-back NBA championships.

As the founder of the Dream Shake, his polished footwork made its presence felt in the NBA among big men and other scorers. Olajuwon certainly brought in the era of finesse moves, reminding everyone that not all bigs simply rely on size and strength.

Known as the one with the signature Killer Crossover, Allen Iverson is one of the most skilled ball handlers and isolation scorers in NBA history. In fact, Iverson even broke Jordan’s ankles at one point. In his prime years, Iverson would go on to become an NBA MVP.

Karl Malone

Dubbed as The Mailman, Karl Malone was one of the key players that gave Jordan a run for his money. While Jordan succeeded in their consecutive NBA Finals meetings, Malone was one of the best players in the '90s thanks to his elite midrange and wide array of post-up moves for the Utah Jazz.

John Stockton

Another Jazz player who made life difficult for Jordan’s Bulls was John Stockton. Stockton was an elite playmaker and guard defender. In fact, the statistics say it all. He is currently the NBA all-time leader in assists and steals, both of which don’t seem to be breakable in the near future.

Gary Payton

Leading the Seattle Supersonics, having Gary Payton as the main defender was a nightmare matchup for any elite guard. His defense and a knack for steals earned him the moniker of The Glove. He nearly helped the Seattle Supersonics mount a rally against Jordan's Bulls in the 1996 NBA Finals.

Isiah Thomas

Considered to be one of Michael Jordan’s bitter rivals, Isiah Thomas was the spearhead of the Bad Boy Detroit Pistons era that collected back-to-back NBA titles. His playmaking, scoring, and defensive tenacity made Thomas a household name in the NBA. Furthermore, there’s a good reason why Jordan took their rivalry personally.

Charles Barkley

Despite being undersized, Charles Barkley emerged as one of the best power forwards during his peak. His ability to get rebounds with his impeccable timing allowed him to dominate the NBA as a double-double machine.

Unlike most big men, Barkley banked on skills rather than his size. Although Barkley and the Phoenix Suns eventually fell to Jordan and the Bulls, the Finals series wasn’t a walk in the park for His Airness.

Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal was an unstoppable force during his prime years. While O’Neal had a lot of size, Shaq's power and dominance in the paint was unmatched. Let’s not forget that it was O’Neal and the Orlando Magic who eliminated Michael Jordan and the Bulls in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 1995 NBA playoffs en route to Orlando’s first NBA Finals appearance.

Sarunas Marciulionis

Hailing from Lithuania, Sarunas Marciulionis gave the NBA a glimpse of European basketball. He had stopovers with the Golden State Warriors, Seattle Supersonics, Sacramento Kings, and the Denver Nuggets during his eight-year career in the NBA.

While he didn’t have a lot of accolades in the NBA, Marciulionis did entertain a lot of NBA fans with his ability to acrobatically finish in traffic while having a deep bag of tricks.

Rod Strickland

While we’re impressed with what Kyrie Irving has been doing lately, in the 90s, NBA fans enjoyed Rod Strickland. Like Irving, Strickland had the talent to move with the rock while breaking his defender’s ankles.

Furthermore, his ability to take the ball to the basket was at an elite level, having earned an All-NBA Second Team selection in 1998. Strickland was easily one of the most underrated guards during his era.