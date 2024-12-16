Anthony Edwards helped Team USA win the gold medal, cementing his place as the future face of the NBA. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves star found himself in the middle of controversy after proclaiming that Michael Jordan was the only player with skill during his era.

Since then, Edwards has triggered a polarizing response, including rubbing some NBA legends the wrong way. Here is a closer look at the 12 most skilled NBA players in Michael Jordan’s era.

Larry Bird

Larry Bird waves at the crowd gathered Thursday, May 30, 2024, for the grand opening ceremony of the Larry Bird Museum in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar

Larry Bird had Michael Jordan's number in his earlier days. In fact, Bird and the Boston Celtics sent Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls home in the first round for two-straight years, including playing spoiler to Jordan’s historic 63-point playoff game.

Magic Johnson

NBA former player Magic Johnson poses with his lifetime achievement award at the 2019 NBA Awards show at Barker Hanger.
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Another key player in the '90s was Magic Johnson. Although he was already at the tail end of his career during Jordan’s prime years, Johnson was a unique athlete of his era. Standing at 6’9 with the handles of a guard, Magic ushered in the era of positionless basketball.

Hakeem Olajuwon

NBA Hall of Fame member Hakeem Olajuwon during the game between the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center.
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

When Jordan announced his first retirement, Hakeem Olajuwon made the most out of Jordan’s brief absence by leading the Houston Rockets to back-to-back NBA championships.

As the founder of the Dream Shake, his polished footwork made its presence felt in the NBA among big men and other scorers. Olajuwon certainly brought in the era of finesse moves, reminding everyone that not all bigs simply rely on size and strength.

Allen Iverson

Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson during the unveiling of the statue honoring him in a ceremony at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex.
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Known as the one with the signature Killer Crossover, Allen Iverson is one of the most skilled ball handlers and isolation scorers in NBA history. In fact, Iverson even broke Jordan’s ankles at one point. In his prime years, Iverson would go on to become an NBA MVP.

Karl Malone

Karl Malone was in attendance for the Louisiana Tech vs. University of Louisiana at Lafayette basketball game on Dec. 14.
Nicolas Galindo/The News-Star, Monroe News Star

Dubbed as The Mailman, Karl Malone was one of the key players that gave Jordan a run for his money. While Jordan succeeded in their consecutive NBA Finals meetings, Malone was one of the best players in the '90s thanks to his elite midrange and wide array of post-up moves for the Utah Jazz.

John Stockton

NBA great John Stockton is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Another Jazz player who made life difficult for Jordan’s Bulls was John Stockton. Stockton was an elite playmaker and guard defender. In fact, the statistics say it all. He is currently the NBA all-time leader in assists and steals, both of which don’t seem to be breakable in the near future.

Gary Payton

Former Seattle Supersonics guard Gary Payton and forward Shawn Kemp talk during the game against the Oregon State Beavers and the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Leading the Seattle Supersonics, having Gary Payton as the main defender was a nightmare matchup for any elite guard. His defense and a knack for steals earned him the moniker of The Glove. He nearly helped the Seattle Supersonics mount a rally against Jordan's Bulls in the 1996 NBA Finals.

Isiah Thomas

Basketball Hall of Fame player Isiah Thomas looks on during the second half of the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Footprint Center.
Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Considered to be one of Michael Jordan’s bitter rivals, Isiah Thomas was the spearhead of the Bad Boy Detroit Pistons era that collected back-to-back NBA titles. His playmaking, scoring, and defensive tenacity made Thomas a household name in the NBA. Furthermore, there’s a good reason why Jordan took their rivalry personally.

Charles Barkley

NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Despite being undersized, Charles Barkley emerged as one of the best power forwards during his peak. His ability to get rebounds with his impeccable timing allowed him to dominate the NBA as a double-double machine.

Unlike most big men, Barkley banked on skills rather than his size. Although Barkley and the Phoenix Suns eventually fell to Jordan and the Bulls, the Finals series wasn’t a walk in the park for His Airness.

Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
David Butler II-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal was an unstoppable force during his prime years. While O’Neal had a lot of size, Shaq's power and dominance in the paint was unmatched. Let’s not forget that it was O’Neal and the Orlando Magic who eliminated Michael Jordan and the Bulls in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 1995 NBA playoffs en route to Orlando’s first NBA Finals appearance.

Sarunas Marciulionis

International basketball superstar Sarunas Marciulionis is inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame by presenter Hall of Fame player Chris Mullin ( 11) during the 2014 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Springfield Symphony Hall.
David Butler II-Imagn Images

Hailing from Lithuania, Sarunas Marciulionis gave the NBA a glimpse of European basketball. He had stopovers with the Golden State Warriors, Seattle Supersonics, Sacramento Kings, and the Denver Nuggets during his eight-year career in the NBA.

While he didn’t have a lot of accolades in the NBA, Marciulionis did entertain a lot of NBA fans with his ability to acrobatically finish in traffic while having a deep bag of tricks.

Rod Strickland

Sharks head coach Rod Strickland coaches during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena.
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While we’re impressed with what Kyrie Irving has been doing lately, in the 90s, NBA fans enjoyed Rod Strickland. Like Irving, Strickland had the talent to move with the rock while breaking his defender’s ankles.

Furthermore, his ability to take the ball to the basket was at an elite level, having earned an All-NBA Second Team selection in 1998. Strickland was easily one of the most underrated guards during his era.