The Indianapolis Colts organization and NFL community are mourning the passing of longtime team owner Jim Irsay, whose passing left a deep impact across the league. One of the most heartfelt tributes came from Pat McAfee, the former punter turned media personality, who shared a powerful message honoring the legacy of the late Colts owner on X, formerly Twitter.

“Jim had friendships with a lot of his former players.. I was lucky to be one of them.

Playing for a team that Mr Irsay ran was an honor. He was funny, brilliant, unique, and somehow still wildly relatable for a man who became the sole owner of an NFL team at the age of 37.”

Their relationship began when McAfee was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2009. But it was during the 2011 NFL lockout that their bond truly deepened. McAfee recalled how Irsay followed him on Twitter throughout the CBA negotiations and how their first long conversation post-lockout focused not on football, but on connecting with fans via social media.

“He enjoyed the thought of being able to connect with Colts fans all over the world.. he appreciated the opportunity to be able to share some of his thoughts in his own way.. and he absolutely LOVED the idea of being able to give money/experiences/tickets/etc. away to people on Twitter.”

McAfee’s tribute also revealed that Irsay had once tried to convince him not to retire, even offering to restructure his contract. When McAfee stood firm in his decision, Irsay shifted to offering advice about business and promised to support him however he could.

“If for some reason this doesn’t work or you don’t want to do it anymore, you’ll always have a job here at the Colts. You are family.”

As the NFL reflects on the life of Irsay, McAfee’s words serve as a reminder of the human side of ownership. For many inside the Colts organization, Irsay wasn’t just a team executive—he was family.