In the NBA playoffs, anything can happen. The Eastern Conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will be full of surprises. But what isn't surprising is the enthusiasm of NBA legend and TNT analyst Shaquille O'Neal.

On Wednesday, Shaq couldn't contain himself during a stirring halftime performance by the “Queen of Hip Hop Soul” Mary J. Blige.

While talking with his colleagues, Shaq jumped in saying, “I can't take it no longer' and he started dancing along. Both he and Kenny Smith were jamming along to Mary J.

"I can't take it no longer!" Shaq and Kenny Smith were vibing while Mary J. Blige performed behind them 😂 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/pNdpJpgs9Q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The excitement surrounding this series is palpable. The Knicks are looking to attend their first NBA Finals since 1999 and win their first title since 1973. The Pacers are seeking to return to the big show since 2000 and win their first title in franchise history.

O'Neal will likely stick up for the Pacers. After all, Shaq defended Tyrese Haliburton after he was deemed overrated. Whatever the outcome, he will be front and center, bearing witness to which team will break their curse.

He may be busting out a few additional moves. After all, it is Shaq.

Shaq can get down and dance

Throughout his career, O'Neal has been one of the best showmen. He knows how to entertain and give fans what they want.

His place in popular culture is evident in everything from rapping to acting to merchandising. However, Shaq can also produce some notable moments where he breaks out and starts dancing.

At the 2007 All-Star Weekend, he started break dancing in the presence of LeBron James. Two years later, Shaq famously performed alongside the dance group the Jabbawockeez during the player introductions.

Shaq has an infectious personality that has endeared him to fans over the years. He brings with him a real sense of joy for the game and its entertainment aspect.

Objectively, he is a pretty good dancer. Can you dig it?!