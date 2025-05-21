One reliable source of arguments among NBA fans is the seemingly never-ending GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. While proponents of James point to his longevity and the numerous NBA records he has shattered over the last few years, Jordan backers have the six NBA titles that MJ won with the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s as evidence for their case.

Recently, former Jordan agent David Falk took part in a Q & A session at SBJ’s 4se conference in New York City, and naturally, a question on the GOAT debate popped up from the crowd, per Rob Schaefer of Sports Business Journal.

To no one's surprise, Falk listed Jordan as his GOAT, before saying that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant would round out his top three, before adding that James would “probably” be in his top ten.

“I really like LeBron,” he said. “But I think if Jordan had cherry-picked what teams he wanted to be on and two other superstars, he would’ve won 15 championships.”

Indeed, James has long been the target of criticism from Jordan fans for switching teams three times during his career, whereas Jordan spent the entirety of his prime with Chicago. Of course, James didn't have the benefit of a competent front office during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which motivated him to take his talents to South Beach, whereas Jordan watched his team draft future Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen to play alongside him.

It's unlikely that Jordan and LeBron fans will ever come to an agreement on who the GOAT actually is. Before long, there could be a player from the new generation (Victor Wembanyama?) who enters that discussion and generates similar dismissiveness from LeBron fans.

In any case, James is likely to play at least one more year and continue adding to his various records.