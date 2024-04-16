Dunks are some of the most exciting plays to watch in the NBA. As a result, it isn't surprising that they take up a good portion of the league's highlight reels.
While many would agree that majority of the NBA players can easily dunk given that they're the best basketball players in the world, the same people will also agree that there are a handful who don't. On the other hand, there are also some NBA players who can dunk, but just don't do it often, especially with dunks possibly leading to injuries.
However, when they do dunk, it often comes as a big surprise. Let's take a look at the 10 most surprising dunks of all time.
10. LeBron James dunks over a full-grown man
Everyone knows LeBron James can dunk. However, James doesn't usually jump over full-grown men to execute a dunk. However, he decided to make an exception out of John Lucas III. James decided to elevate above the rim for an alley-oop, which saw him jump over a 5-foot-11 adult.
9. Kyle Korver makes an unusual elevation
Kyle Korver is known as a knockdown 3-point shooter. Specializing from beyond the arc, it was quite rare to see Korver above the rim. However, he certainly surprised Hawks fans after soaring for a dunk on a fastbreak against the Houston Rockets.
8. Stephen Curry's self alley-oop reverse
Another well-known shooter is Stephen Curry. Arguably the best shooter to ever play in the NBA, Curry often does his damage from beyond the arc.
But if ever he scores inside, it's usually a layup attempt. But in the 2019 All-Star Game, with little to no defense being played, Curry entertained fans with a spectacular self alley-oop reverse dunk to cap off the All-Star festivities.
7. Kyle Lowry dunks for the first time in a long time
Speaking of dunking in the All-Star Game, Kyle Lowry pretty much surprised everyone with his putback dunk at the 2015 edition. With a wrist injury history, it's easy to understand why Lowry doesn't usually dunk in games. However, he took advantage of the lack of defense in the 2015 All-Star dunk and decided to clean up the miss in surprising fashion.
6. Andre Miller shocks everyone
Andre Miller is known as the NBA's iron man for not missing any games. Miller is simply good at staying healthy. A part of it is by engaging in plays that don't risk injuries. But in a game against the Denver Nuggets, with Miller ahead of the pack, the 6-3 guard reminded everyone that he's indeed capable of soaring for a tomahawk dunk.
5. Aaron Brooks climbs up for the alley-oop jam
At 6-feet tall, Aaron Brooks didn't really dunk a whole lot in the NBA. More often than not, Brooks was doing damage as a facilitator. He also scored on floaters, 3-pointers, and anything other than dunking.
However, the Rockets decided to do something different against the Lakers. In an unusual matter, Brooks was on the receiving end of an alley-oop pass that saw him complete a two-hand jam.
4. Kyrie Irving gets his first alley-oop dunk
Going up against his former team, it's easy to see that Kyrie Irving wants to show what the Nets lost by trading him to Dallas. In the game against Brooklyn, Irving pulled off something for the first time in his career which was an alley-oop dunk.
Although Irving doesn't usually dunk, due to his previous injuries, the NBA champion decided to surprise everyone with his bunnies.
3. Kyrie Irving rises for the putback dunk
The game against Brooklyn wasn't the first time Irving elevated with authority. In fact, while he was still playing for the Nets, Irving decided to clean up Yuta Watanabe's mess in dominant fashion. Given the bench's reaction, it's safe to say that everyone in the locker room was just as surprised.
2. Danny Green soars for the putback dunk
Known as an elite two-way player, Danny Green played an instrumental role with his shooting and perimeter defense for the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA championship campaigns.
But while Green is a valuable asset, he surely surprised the NBA when he suddenly elevated for a putback dunk out of nowhere. The dunk was so unexpected to the point that the NBA decided to have the three-time champ get drug-tested.
1. Chris Paul puts Dwight Howard on a poster
Widely known as the Point God, Chris Paul is one of the best playmakers in the NBA. But while he often makes the assist, one shouldn't be fooled into thinking that CP3 can't dunk. In fact, CP3 not only can dunk, but he can even slam it home on someone as huge as Dwight Howard.