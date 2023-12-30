NBA players are considered to be some of the greatest athletes in the world. However, their diets are not always the best.

The NBA is the best basketball league in the world. As a result, every season is ultimately grueling both physically and mentally for NBA players.

Given that the league is highly competitive, it's safe to assume that every NBA player must be in the best shape possible in order to succeed. With the goal of being in the best shape, players must not only train with discipline and intensity, but ideally, it also requires them to be religious with their diet.

Although diet plays a big role in helping players stay in basketball shape, some NBA players do get away with eating their favorite junk food meals. Let's take a look at 10 NBA players who had a notoriously unhealthy diet.

Derrick Rose

Considered to be the youngest MVP in league history, Derrick Rose electrified Bulls fans with his cat-quick crossovers and thunderous dunks. Rose does manage to stay fit despite his affinity for cheese pizzas from Giordano's. While pizza is certainly a huge red flag for trainers, Rose did manage to become an equity partner for the pizza chain while rehabbing from his knee injury.

John Wall

At one point, John Wall was one of the most explosive guards in the NBA thanks to his unmatched speed. But while Wall is one of the best on the hardwood, when healthy, he certainly had one of the worst diets in the league. In fact, when the Washington Post visited his home, the five-time all-star showed his pantry that was filled with Doritos, Funyuns, Honey Buns, Cinnamon Crunch Bars, and etc.

When injuries started to linger in his career, Wall did exert an effort to revamp his diet. In fact, the All-Star guard even revealed that he opted to abstain from eating burgers. In addition to this, Wall also got a personal chef to extend his playing career that saw him last suit up for the Los Angeles Clippers.

JJ Redick

Back in his playing days, JJ Redick was one of the most reliable spot-up shooters in the NBA. The former Duke star could never be left wide open for opposing defenses, given that he shot nearly 42 percent on 3-pointers.

But while he was punishing teams on the hardwood, Redick described himself as a “foodie” off the basketball courts. While he loves to explore different foods across various cities on the road, the former NBA veteran does have Rice Krispies as a constant snack after tipoffs, which he revealed to ESPN. Now retired from playing basketball, Redick can now further explore more food options that were probably restricted when he was still active in the NBA.

Elfrid Payton

Elfrid Payton can certainly score in the NBA, after showcasing his talents for various teams in the NBA. Although he is no longer in the NBA, Payton sure does find comfort in snacking on candies, particularly the ones from Sour Patch Kids.

In fact, in a report by the NBA, Payton revealed his love for these candies. Sour Patch Kids reciprocated that love by gifting him a custom locker, which earned a shoutout from the former NBA player.

Dwight Howard

There's no question that Dwight Howard had one of the best physiques in the NBA. Besides, his physical presence allowed him to earn eight All-Star Game appearances, eight All-NBA team selections, three Defensive Player of the Year Awards, and an NBA championship.

However, Howard had another weakness, besides free-throw shooting. Apparently, the 6-foot-10 center couldn't help himself from consuming sweets.

Howard admitted to eating at least 24 candy bars per day. To make matters worse, Howard wasn't picky either, in terms of brand. In fact, some of the brands he feasted on include Skittles, Snickers, Starbursts, and Reese's Pieces.

Devin Booker

Eating fast food is an easy way to replenish after a hard workout or a tough game. As a result, it isn't surprising that one of the best scorers in the league, Devin Booker, also took a liking to Raising Cane's chicken.

But according to reports, the Suns star has drastically changed his diet after he listened to the advice given by no other than late Lakers great Kobe Bryant. With a change in diet, Booker explained that it has played an instrumental role in helping him play more games on the court, paving the way for a lengthier NBA career.

Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards isn't afraid to just dunk on anybody in the NBA. However, he isn't also shy about exposing his unhealthy diet to the public. In fact, who can forget when the Timberwolves star ordered McDonald's on Uber Eats while being engaged in a press conference.

Aside from eating fast food, Edwards also confessed that he is a big fan of Chester's Hot Fries. In fact, in an interview with TMZ, the NBA star revealed that he eats three packs per day, which would be 21 bags a week. His teammate Karl-Anthony Towns ultimately disapproved of Edwards' junk-food eating habits.

It's safe to say that Joel Embiid is an elite center in the NBA. He cemented the fact, after being crowned the NBA MVP just last season.

But while Embiid is one of the most dominant centers in the league today, he also has one of the worst diets in the league that dates back to his college days. Before he entered in the NBA, Embiid used to solely snack on brownies.

When he got to the NBA, although the training staff placed healthier offerings in his refrigerator, the Sixers star often didn't touch them. As revealed, Embiid was ordering junk food including chicken fingers, hotdogs, and Shirley Temples. Furthermore, Embiid certainly enjoyed the Sixers' Chick-Fil-A rookie tradition, which saw him feast on four spicy chicken sandwiches and some fries.

Fortunately in 2015, the reigning NBA MVP started making some changes to his diet.

Joel Embiid is going on that bubble diet 😂 pic.twitter.com/QJNY6vxbMb — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) July 10, 2020

While Nikola Jokic is a two-time MVP, many fans would also say he's also the least-fit center in the NBA when it comes to physical shape. In fact, a lot of fans would poke fun at his baby fat during his formative years. The reigning NBA champion admitted that he used to consume 3 liters of Coke every single day, which probably caused him to gain a little more weight.

A back-to-back MVP with an NBA title in his collection, Giannis Antetokounmpo is easily a top-five player in the NBA today. He has easily showcased one of the best developments from being a scrawny raw kid from Greece to becoming the Bucks' franchise star.

But while Antetokounmpo is a top-tier talent with one of the best physiques in the league, he does fall victim to some of the country's favorite junk foods. After winning the NBA championship in 2021, Antetokounmpo turned heads when he commemorated his first championship by ordering 50 chicken mini biscuits from Chick-Fil-A.

Giannis just rolled into Chick fil A to order 50 chicken mini biscuits to celebrate the title. Smart move. Love this guy: pic.twitter.com/UhVa0WuQZB — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 21, 2021

Earlier this year, Antetokounmpo revealed that he no longer wants to patronize Chick-Fil-A, after the lack of freebies for giving the brand some PR for his championship feast. Instead, the Bucks star jumped ship to Culver's, where he planned to order 54 cheeseburgers after dropping 54 points on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Congrats on the W + 54 points, @giannis_an34! Come see us for your 54 cheeseburgers! To celebrate, we'd also like to make a donation of 54,000 diapers to @MKEdiaper. We appreciate all that you and @mariahdanae15 do for the city of Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/rpB5dxWk4q — Culver's Restaurants (@culvers) February 3, 2023

Antetokounmpo continued on to fulfill his junk-food cravings when the Bucks star sneaked in to try out some of Wisconsin's Bratwurst Sausages in the middle of a photoshoot.