The NBA continues to evolve as time passes. This proves that different eras demand different sets of skills to thrive in the NBA. Unfortunately, this also means that some skills of the past may become obsolete in today's game and vice versa. Here is a look at 10 NBA players who played in the wrong era.

Shawn Marion

Known as The Matrix, Shawn Marion was a reliable small-ball big who was also capable of stretching the floor. Furthermore, he also possessed the defensive chops to guard the best perimeter players. He was built like Draymond Green but with a greater offensive arsenal.

The NBA champion was an underrated player back in the day. While he did make four All-Star game appearances, Marion should have easily made All-Defensive teams today. Furthermore, he'd be a valuable asset for today's playoff contenders.

Andrei Kirilenko

Andrei Kirilenko was a Swiss Army knife in the NBA, capable of doing whatever the team needs him to do. From guarding the best wing players to getting some buckets, Kirilenko would easily be a valuable two-way player for any playoff contender today. His versatility and elite perimeter defense would be more appreciated in the modern era.

While Andre Drummond controlled the rebounds in his prime, becoming a four-time NBA rebounding leader and a two-time NBA All-Star, it's safe to say Drummond would've thrived better in the older eras.

With a more traditional back-to-the-basket game and the ability to collect rebounds, Drummond would've been an ideal center when athleticism, size, and power were the key attributes to succeeding in the frontcourt.

Lamar Odom

Speaking of versatility, Lamar Odom was way ahead of his time. Despite standing 6'11, Odom was extremely agile for his size while possessing the skills of an elite playmaker.

Although he was a reliable Sixth Man during his days with the Los Angeles Lakers, leading to back-to-back NBA titles, Odom might have been an All-Star player in today's era. Just think Ben Simmons when he was playing at an elite level.

Boris Diaw

Back in his playing days, Boris Diaw was often ridiculed for being out of shape. This led to his slow movements that didn't exactly fit in his era. However, his high IQ and elite facilitating allowed him to carve out a solid NBA career that still saw him win the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year and an NBA championship.

But in today's game, Diaw would be utilized more. Just think Nikola Jokic or Draymond Green, who aren't the most physically gifted players but still reached an elite level in the NBA for their all-around games.

Gilbert Arenas

Despite his antics and shenanigans that got him in hot water, Gilbert Arenas still carved out a solid NBA career. However, the three-time NBA All-Star probably would have a better career had he played in today's game.

With scoring guards given more green light to shoot from deep and off the dribble, Arenas would probably have scored more without being targeted too harshly as much as he was in his era.

It's crazy how a back-to-back NBA MVP like Steve Nash failed to win an NBA championship in his career. Nash was an elite point guard who excelled as a facilitator and a knock-down shooter.

Thanks to his beautiful stroke, it certainly makes fans wonder what if Nash played in today's era. Despite being a great shooter, Nash didn't shoot as much as NBA fans would have wanted him to. In the modern era, Nash would have been given the green light to chuck those shots that he shot at a high clip.

Arvydas Sabonis

It was certainly a little bit too late when Arvydas Sabonis joined the NBA, given that he was already past his prime. However, a lot of basketball enthusiasts will agree that Sabonis would be a force to be reckoned with in today's league.

Sabonis' elite playmaking at the post, combined with his polished all-around skillset would probably have him in the same conversation as Nikola Jokic. Fortunately, we get to see his son, Domantas Sabonis, give us a glimpse. In fact, the younger Sabonis, who wears No. 11 to honor Arvydas, is already an All-Star-caliber big man.

Yao Ming

Another skilled big man that we wish could've played in today's era is Yao Ming. Back in Yao's era, the game was a little more physical and big men were forced to bang inside the paint, all of which probably contributed to Yao's short NBA career.

Had he played in today's game, with more spacing, Yao might've had a longer career. Furthermore, with a soft touch, we could've witnessed another elite stretch big man.

There are plenty of basketball fans and even basketball Hall of Famers who ridicule Rudy Gobert for winning four Defensive Player of the Year Awards. While the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is an All-Star caliber center, his game would have been more revered in the previous eras.

Like a traditional big man, Gobert only hovers in the paint and gets his points around the basket. He also does a great job in controlling the paint as a rim protector. Unfortunately, in today's era, big men are asked to do more than those mentioned. Back in the olden days, Gobert would probably be another elite center.