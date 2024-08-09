Victor Wembanyama was one of the most hyped rookies coming into the 2023-24 NBA season. Since then, Wemby has living up to the hype by winning the NBA Rookie of the Year while also breaking some records. Basketball fans will get to see more of the French prospect as he tries to help his country win a gold medal on their home floor at the Paris Olympics.

One of the biggest traits about Wemby is his size, literally. Standing at 7-foot-4, Wembanyama easily dwarfs a ton of other basketball players. For this piece, let's take a look at 10 players Victor Wembanyama scarily dwarfed.

Yuki Togashi (5-6)

Yuki Togashi and Japan put up a gallant stand against France, even forcing overtime. But in one sequence, the 5-6 Togashi was defending Wemby, who was way bigger than his defender. There was no doubt that Wemby's size played a huge part in allowing the host team to escape with a narrow victory over Japan.

Yuki Kawamura (5-8)

Another Japanese guard that didn't shy away from Wemby's size was the much smaller Yuki Kawamura, who stands below six feet. Kawamura played a much better game, exploding for 29 points, seven rebounds and six assists while making six 3-point field goals.

Kawamara did try several occasions to poke the ball away from the much taller Wembanyama. But more often than not, Wemby's size proved to be too much.

Justin Bibbins (5-8)

Even back in France, Wemby was already dwarfing professional players. In fact, former University of Utah guard Justin Bibbins tried to challenge a much bigger Wembanyama despite the size differential. While his heart was commendable, any basketball fan will agree that stopping Wemby at the post would've been impossible for the smaller Bibbins.

Dennis Schroder (6-1)

While playing for the Brooklyn Nets, Dennis Schroder wasn't afraid of offering his body to defend the much bigger NBA Rookie of the Year. But despite Schroder's physicality, you just can't teach height. Fortunately for Schroder, his German national team was able to defeat Wemby's France on their home court during the Group Phase of the on-going Olympics.

Known as the Durantula, Kevin Durant is often praised for his combination of size and skill. While we know he's way taller than his official height, it didn't matter when he tried to defend Wembanyama. It's safe to say that even Wembanyama can dwarf a tall person like Durant, who's probably at least seven feet tall.

Magic Johnson (6-9)

A lot of basketball fans will agree that Magic Johnson isn't a small human being. In fact, it was his ability to play point guard for his size that allowed him to be an iconic superstar that changed the landscape of the NBA. However, when Wemby stood beside the former Lakers star, Johnson easily looked like just another regular person.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (7-2)

Speaking of the Showtime Lakers, Wembanyama was also able to meet Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at NBA Con. Here, NBA fans witnessed something they never expected to see, all 7-2 of Kareem looking up to talk to another person.

It isn't so often we get to see someone taller than Kareem, who already possesses an intimidating frame, which made his signature skyhook nearly unstoppable in his time.

Tim Duncan (6-11) and David Robinson (7-1)

Before the San Antonio Spurs drafted Wembanyama with the first-overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Spurs dynasty hinged on big men Tim Duncan and David Robinson, who led the franchise to several championships across different decades.

Although both Duncan and Robinson averaged seven feet tall, Wemby's stature unbelievably made these two Spurs greats look small.

There's no question that four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert's intimidating presence plays a huge role in his rim-protection abilities. Moreover, he's also an All-Star center that effectively patrols the paint since not a lot could block the shots from his 7-1 stature.

But while playing for France, Gobert had a chance to team-up with Wemby as they host the Olympics. Just in the photos alone, Wemby easily makes Gobert look like he is below seven feet tall. In one sequence, both players even had to adjust in order to reduce their height differential, which makes Wemby's size crazier.

Shaquille O'Neal (7-1)

Even hardcore basketball fans will agree that Shaquille O'Neal is often the biggest person in any room. In fact, his 7-1 frame made him one of the most unstoppable forces in the NBA, leading to four NBA championships, highlighted by the Lakers' three-peat.

However, when the Big Diesel was able to meet Wembanyama, NBA fans were shocked with Wemby's sheer size and making Shaq look shorter than usual.