After another disappointing FIBA World Cup, Team USA hit another snag when it came to reclaiming world dominance. And just like last time around, it looks like Team USA will be calling up its biggest stars with the hopes of keeping the rest of the world at bay at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.
While the world has shown it has closed the gap, that has yet to be proven in an Olympic stage. As a result, in order to keep Team USA's gold medal streak alive, LeBron James has announced his intention to play for the Summer Games. Furthermore, James is also calling other elite NBA stars such as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Draymond Green, and etc. to dawn the blue, red, and white. But while Team USA will have a surplus of talent, the international basketball landscape has changed. For this piece, let's take a look at 10 reasons why LeBron James and other NBA stars won't save the American squad.
Lack of preparation
With most NBA stars coming off the playoffs, just like the tradition, Team USA will be scheduled to start practicing just a month or less away from the games. Unlike other countries, most of these Olympic teams have been playing together for several years. As a result, the chemistry is already well-established. Take for example, Germany and Canada, two of three countries that finished the 2023 FIBA World Cup with a medal made their players commit to a three-year plan that finishes at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
While LeBron James and crew will have a surplus of talent, going up against a team with chemistry has become a tough task in the international arena. In fact, that has been evident in Team USA's recent showings at the World Cup and the Olympics, where they were forced to make do with inefficient isolation plays.
The “Big” problem
At the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Team USA struggled mightily with its frontcourt of Jaren Jackson and Walker Kessler. Jackson only averaged 2.9 rebounds, while Kessler tallied 2.3 per outing. Furthermore, both of whom had to labor defending against elite international big men such as Lithuania's Jonas Valanciunas and Germany's Daniel Theis. Moreover, it's safe to say they also failed to anchor the defense and to make an impact at the post. Team USA still does some options, however, but they aren't safe bets.
The first and clearly the most ideal option is to naturalize the reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid. Embiid should help solve Team USA's problems at the low block on both ends of the floor. However, his injury concerns need to be evaluated.
The second and third options are Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo, the next-best American centers in the NBA today. The former has been injury-riddled. However, Davis has shown signs of succeeding at the Olympic stage by being a 2014 FIBA World Cup champion and a 2012 Olympic Gold medalist. But given how the world has caught up, add on AD's health, it's unknown if he can be as dominant internationally.
Another option is Adebayo, who played center for Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. While Adebayo did hold the fort and helped Team USA bring home the gold medal, he wasn't the dominant center that the doctor ordered. During the event, he only averaged 6.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. Of course, being undersized doesn't help at all.
In addition to these elite centers, The US will also have the option to gamble on young and upcoming NBA big men such as Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Chet Holmgren, or even Zion Williamson.
Lack of familiarity for FIBA style of play
Just at the last 2023 FIBA World Cup, it was evident that Team USA wasn't fully accustomed to FIBA rules in terms of fouls, traveling calls, and physicality allowed. It's safe to say that the FIBA style of play differs a lot compared to the NBA. Aside from rules, Team USA also had to deal with a closer three-point range and the absence of the NBA's defensive three-second rule which led to the lack of spacing that NBA players aren't used to.
James and crew will have to face the same demons should they come together for the 2024 Paris Olympics. While having shooters like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker will help space the floor, other slashers like James himself will have to find ways to be effective. In addition to this, all of these elite stars should also be ready for the physicality and calls that might not favor them.
Absence of the NBA mystique
Back in the day, basketball players around the world used to be in awe of playing against NBA players. This often led to dominant victories by Team USA, when professional basketball players were allowed to represent their countries internationally. However, that's no longer the case today, as Kerr mentioned. In fact, the last two FIBA World Cup appearances is sheer proof that the rest of the world is ready to beat Team USA basketball, whether the stars come out to play or not.
A loaded Olympic cast
Given that it's a global game, it isn't surprising that the rest of the world finally has the talent to keep up with The USA. At the 2023 FIBA World Cup, there were a total of 55 NBA players who played for their countries. While it might be less at the Olympics, with only 12 teams in the field, the stars will certainly come out to play.
Serbia should be expected to parade Bogdan Bogdanovic once again while bringing in Boban Marjanovic and 2023 Finals MVP Nikola Jokic. Germany and Canada will probably bring in the same NBA-loaded lineup, while maybe adding a piece or two in Maxi Kleber and Jamal Murray, respectively. Furthermore, Japan will depend on the formidable NBA duo of Yuta Watanabe and James' Lakers teammate Rui Hachimura. On the other hand, South Sudan will probably retain NBA vets Wenyen Gabriel and Carlik Jones, while also potentially adding NBA-ers JT Thor and Bol Bol.
Host team France will also be expected to bring in their heavy NBA and EuroLeague gunners. But on top of that, everyone will be anticipating Victor Wembanyama's Olympic debut.
While the LeBron James' led Team USA roster still outmatches any country's lineup in terms of talent and depth, opposing Olympic teams should have enough firepower to hang or even beat the Olympic gold standard.
Potential health concerns
LeBron James and USA's NBA stars are still the most talented and decorated on the Olympic field. However, one of their Achilles' heel is still injury and health-related concerns. Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant have suffered major injuries as of late. Given their age by the 2024 Summer Games, there's no question that their fragility will be tested against an even more physical brand of basketball. Add in their potential center in NBA MVP Joel Embiid, who has also a long list of injuries in the past of his own.
Defense
While Team USA's superteam will have all the talent in the world to dominate on offense, it remains to be seen whether James and crew can also the same on defense. At the last 2023 FIBA World Cup, The US finished 13th in terms of points allowed, at 82.0.
Looking at the James-led roster, Durant and Green are some of the best individual wing defenders in the world which should help mitigate that. However, both of them alone won't be able to limit Olympic teams, as it would require solid team defense to be able to stop top contending teams such as Germany, Canada, and Serbia who are all well-disciplined in terms of executing their team offensive sets that have been tried and tested for the international game.
Role players
With plenty of stars in the roster, Team USA should have no problems putting some points on the board. However, are these stars capable of limiting themselves to role players in order to favor the team as a whole. Ever since Team USA fielded redeem teams, that has always been the question. With James and stars reuniting once again to form another redeem team, the question remains the same. But given the list of stars thus far, only a few have proven that they're willing to sacrifice their individual production for their teams. Hopefully, that changes when Team USA steps on the court once the 2024 Paris games open.
Coaching fit
At the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Team USA's coaching staff was composed of Miami Heat head Coach Erik Spoelstra, Los Angeles Clippers' Tyronn Lue, Gonzaga's Mark Few, and the Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr. But despite a decorated coaching staff, they were heavily criticized once the games were played, particularly Kerr who flaunted his small-ball philosophy.
Kerr's coaching led critics to see some concerns, in terms of in-game adjustments and international fit. While Kerr has found success in the NBA with four titles, it remains to be seen whether or not he can coach Team USA back to world dominance. But given that Curry is part of James' wish list for Paris, Kerr should have a little hope on having his Warriors star by his side at the Olympics.
Another short-term roster
Long-term wise, forming a James-led super team isn't the solution to Team USA's woes. While forming a star-studded cast allows them a chance to win another Olympic gold medal, it seems like this is another band-aid solution to convince the world that USA is still the golden standard of basketball. In fact, James and crew dubbed this roster as the “Last Dance”.
If Team USA wants to solve their international basketball struggles, the program must find a way instead to have some continuity in the rosters that they field in FIBA and Olympic competitions. Given that the world has caught up, it is evident that piecing together a group of NBA talents on short notice is beginning to turn obsolete.
It's worth noting that top basketball countries around the world are putting a premium on preparation, commitment, and developing top-tier talent from as low as the grassroots level. As a result, it isn't surprising that the world has finally closed the gap. If James and the stars fail to get the job done at the 2024 Paris Olympics, that'll only fully confirm that the world has already surpassed Team USA.