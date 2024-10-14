In NBA history, not a single team has ever recovered from a 3-0 playoff series deficit. In fact, NBA teams are 0-154 when faced with a 3-0 hole in the playoffs. Here's a closer look at 10 times an NBA team came close to coming out of a 3-0 playoff series hole.

1951 NBA Finals

Rochester Royals vs. New York Knicks (4-3)

The first time a team tied the series after being down 3-0 were the Knicks in 1951. Giving up the first three games, the Knicks managed to escape with three slim victories to threaten the Royals. However, Arnie Risen and Bob Davies proved to be too much for the Knicks in Game 7.

1962 Western Division Finals

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons (4-2)

The Lakers manhandled the Pistons in the first three games thanks to Elgin Baylor and Jerry West. However, the Purple and Gold managed to slip in Game 4, paving the way for the Pistons to steal Game 5. But to finish the series, Baylor and West scored 38 points apiece to advance to the next round.

1994 Western Conference Semifinals

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets (4-3)

Despite keeping it relatively close, the Nuggets found themselves down 3-0 in the second round against the Jazz. However, the Nuggets found their groove in Game 4 by stealing a slim 93-92 victory thanks to a game-winning jumper by Reggie Williams.

Making the most out of staying alive, the Nuggets continued to fight hard by winning the next two to tie the series. However, the Nuggets ran out of gas in trying to contain Karl Malone's monster night of 31 points and 14 rebounds in Game 7.

1996 NBA Finals

Chicago Bulls vs. Seattle Supersonics (4-2)

Michael Jordan and the Bulls pretty much made an emphatic statement in their pursuit of a second three-peat. Although they dominated the Supersonics in the first three games, Seattle made some crucial adjustments in trying to salvage their championship hopes.

The return of Nate McMillan and emergence of Shawn Kemp ultimately delayed the Bulls' fourth NBA title celebration. But more importantly, tapping Gary Payton to defend Michael Jordan gave the Bulls some problems. In the end, Michael Jordan and the Bulls still came out victorious to deny a Game 7.

2000 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4-2)

Reggie Miller and the Pacers were hungrier than ever to win a championship. But in the second round, they hit a huge road block in the form of the Sixers. Despite taking a commanding 3-0 series lead, Reggie Miller was ejected in the third quarter of Game 4, paving the way for a Sixers victory.

The ejection forced Miller to serve a one-game suspension in Game 5, which saw Allen Iverson take over with 37 points. Miller's return in Game 6, however, propelled the Pacers to a dominant 106-90 victory.

2003 Western Conference First Round

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers (4-3)

When Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavs put away the Blazers for three-straight games, it seemed like the series was over. However, a third-quarter storm in Game 4 left the Mavericks searching for answers.

The Blazers managed to flip the script momentarily by winning three-straight games. Despite the momentum, the Blazers failed to make history in Game 7. Nowitzki helped the Mavs avert disaster by pouring in 31 points.

2007 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls (4-2)

The Pistons were dominant in the first two games before getting a much-needed win in Game 3 that saw Detroit finish a 17-point rally.

But surprisingly, the Bulls managed to solve the defensive riddle to put the clamps on the Pistons' offense, taking the next two games. However, the Pistons managed to recollect their bearings in time for a crucial Game 6 win led by Rip Hamilton's 23 points.

2010 Eastern Conference Finals

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic (4-2)

The Boston Celtics were off to a hot start in their hopes of returning to the NBA Finals. But despite going off to a 3-0 start against Dwight Howard and the Magic, the Celtics went from manhandling Orlando to limping their way past the second round.

The Celtics were hit with an untimely injury bug and Kendrick Perkins picking up a suspension after accumulating some technical fouls. At the same time, Howard's interior dominance and the Magic shooters were getting hot, allowing Orlando to extend the series to six games. But in Game 6, the Celtics took care of business, 96-84, led by Paul Pierce's 31 points.

2013 Western Conference First Round

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets (4-2)

With the exception in Game 1, the Rockets were in striking distance to steal Games 2 and 3. However, the Thunder's composure late allowed them to take a 3-0 series lead.

But in Game 4, the Rockets took advantage of Russell Westbrook's absence and Chandler Parson's 27-point explosion. They managed to steal Game 4 thanks to Francisco Garcia's lockdown defense on Kevin Durant before getting Game 5. In Game 6, Durant and Kevin Martin shot the lights out by combining for 52 points and six threes for a 103-94 victory.

2013 Eastern Conference First Round

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics (4-2)

In the same year, the series between the Knicks and the Celtics was just as hectic in the Eastern Conference. Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks raced to a 3-0 commanding lead to the series. However, a crucial suspension to J.R. Smith pretty much left New York with Melo as the lone offensive option.

The Celtics pounced and won back-to-back games. Fortunately for the Knicks, Melo found his groove in Game 6 with 21 points for a much-needed 88-80 win to advance.

2015 Eastern Conference First Round

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks (4-2)

Derrick Rose and the Chicago Bulls were heavily favored over an inexperienced Milwaukee Bucks led by a young Giannis Antetokounmpo. In fact, they took control of the series by winning the first three games.

However, a resilient Bucks team managed to steal Game 4, thanks to Jerryd Bayless' game winner, and Game 5. Unfortunately, the Bulls brought all the artillery in Game 6, trashing the Bucks 120-66, the largest margin of victory in NBA history for a closeout game. Furthermore, the entire Bulls starting lineup finished in double figures.

2022 Eastern Conference First Round

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors (4-2)

Joel Embiid and the Sixers pretty much got the jump on the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the 2022 Playoffs. However, in Game 4, Embiid suffered a torn ligament in his thumb, which altered the complexion of the series.

Combined with the struggles of former NBA MVP James Harden, the Raptors managed to win consecutive games to force Game 6. However, the Raptors fell short at home, 132-97, thanks to Embiid's 33 points and 10 rebounds.

2023 Eastern Conference Finals

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics (4-3)

After the Miami Heat took control of the series by winning the first three games, the motivated play of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White caught the Heat becoming too comfortable with the series lead. In fact, the Celtics managed to even the series capped off by a timely game-winner by Derrick White to send the series to Game 7.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, they fell short in pulling off the impossible, 103-84. Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat with 28 points. The Celtics became the fourth team to force a Game 7 after being down 3-0.