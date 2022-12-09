By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

The latest addition to the franchise of the Bayonetta series, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced during last night’s The Game Awards 2022.

When will it be released?

Once upon a time, there was an Umbra Witch named Cereza, a young version of the Bayonetta in #Bayonetta 3… Control both Cereza and Cheshire to solve puzzles and fend off faeries in #BayonettaOrigins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, dancing onto #NintendoSwitch on 3/17/23. pic.twitter.com/uFbBeUh1CZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 9, 2022

Publisher Nintendo and developer PlatinumGames announced during The Game Awards 2022 that the action-adventure game Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon for Nintendo Switch will be released on March 17, 2023. Looking back at Bayonetta 3, which was just released last October 28, 2022, it had a lot of good reviews and was even the winner of the Best Action Game category during 2022’s The Game Awards – Beating other famous titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision), Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna), Sifu (Sloclap), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu).

What is Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon all about?

Long before this trainee of the dark arts would come to be called Bayonetta, she took a fateful journey into the forbidden Avalon Forest. Alongside her was Cheshire, her very first demon, possessing Cereza’s stuffed toy. Play as both Cereza and Cheshire and search through the treacherous forest to look for the power to save Cereza’s mother.

Avalon Forest is just as beautiful as it is beastly. Each new area looks like it has been painted carefully by hand. Fully narrated story scenes are told through the vibrantly illustrated pages of a storybook. Be sure to stop and smell the roses in this whimsical world, but don’t tarry too long—the forest has a taste for lost witches.

Co-op Play available

Any good story has a lesson about teamwork, no? In this tale, Cereza and Cheshire coordinate their efforts to fight faeries and solve puzzles. Use the Left Joy-Con™ controller to move Cereza and bind enemies with her magic. With the Right Joy-Con controller, move Cheshire to slash and chomp foes.

In case you missed watching the trailer during The Game Awards 2022? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered:

