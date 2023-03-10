In a lot of cases, you get what you pay for. While there are cases where you get more than what you pay for, there are also times when the exact opposite happens. The NFL, like any other sports league, gives players contracts with the hopes that they’ll produce results that would at least be on par with their expectations. Unfortunately, some players don’t live up to those contracts. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 worst contracts in NFL history.

10. Percy Harvin

Contract: Six years. $67 million

While attitude problems and work ethic hounded Percy Harvin’s football career after college, the Seattle Seahawks didn’t mind. After acquiring him from the Vikings, the Seahawks gave him a lucrative deal.

Although Harvin contributed to the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win, he also missed a huge chunk of the 2013 season. Furthermore, he also started feuds with teammates Golden Tate and Dough Baldwin. As a result, the Seahawks let the wide receiver go after only playing six regular-season games for them.

9. JaMarcus Russell

Contract: Six years, $68 million

Busts are the last player every sports team wants to draft with their top picks. Unfortunately, the Oakland Raiders had to pay JaMarcus Russell the required rate for top overall picks. Across three seasons, Russell only appeared in 31 games. He tallied a measly 18 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

8. Donovan McNabb

Contract: Five years, $78 million

Donovan McNabb had his best years with the Philadelphia Eagles, making six Pro Bowl appearances. He also helped the Eagles make Super Bowl XXXIX. McNabb was shipped to Washington near the end of his career and got a huge contract in the process.

Unfortunately, McNabb failed to get results. In fact, he was benched and played only 13 games before being let go by the Redskins. Fortunately, Washington only paid him $9.7 million of the deal before sending him to Minnesota.

7. DeAngelo Hall

Contract: Seven years, $70 million

While the Oakland Raiders had no choice to sign JaMarcus Russell to a huge contract, this one was a major black eye to the front office. After making an impact for the Atlanta Falcons, the Raiders rewarded Hall with a lucrative contract. Unfortunately, Hall was a terrible fit for the team, and he got cut midway through the season.

6. Daunte Culpepper

Contract: 10 years, $102 million

After setting the franchise record of 39 touchdowns, the Vikings were high on Daunte Culpepper. They rewarded him with a lucrative 10-year deal. Unfortunately, Culpepper injured his knee and was never the same. This forced the Vikings to trade the quarterback.

5. Jay Cutler

Contract: Seven years, $126.7 million

In a strange move, the Chicago Bears were heavily invested in Jay Cutler, paying him big money and securing him for the long run. With sky-high expectations on his shoulders, Cutler’s injuries eventually became a problem. However, even when Cutler played, the Bears were still terrible on defense, finishing dead last in that category during his final three years in Chicago. As a result, Cutler eventually retired. However, he did have one more run with the Miami Dolphins after choosing to postpone his retirement.

Contract: Four years, $128 million

While Carson Wentz was a solid quarterback in his earlier days with the Eagles, the same cannot be said after he signed the lucrative contract. In 2020, Wentz could only complete 57.4 of his passes. Moreover, he topped the league in interceptions and sacks, which forced the Eagles to trade him to the Colts. Later on, Wentz and his contract would be traded the second time to the Washington Commanders, and he just got released by them after one season.

Contract: 10 years, $130 million

After making his mark with the Atlanta Falcons, the franchise secured their supposed future by inking Michael Vick to a long-term deal. Unfortunately, in the midst of his contract, Vick faced suspension from the NFL. Furthermore, he was put in prison for playing a key figure in a dog-fighting ring. The Falcons would eventually cut ties with the former NFL star.

Contract: Four years, $134 million

There’s a saying that one shouldn’t make decisions when one is overly happy or sad. Although the Rams failed to win Super Bowl LIII, the franchise was already satisfied with their first appearance in the bright lights in 17 years. And for Goff’s fine play, the franchise awarded him with a huge contract.

Unfortunately, Goff never played up to the expectations of his contract. The Rams saw enough to trade him to the Detroit Lions a season later.

1. Albert Haynesworth

Contract: Seven years, $100 million

Albert Haynesworth established himself as one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. But after his successful years with the Tennessee Titans, leaving the franchise would become his greatest regret. Despite the hopes of him replicating his success in Washington, Haynesworth became a liability for the Redskins instead, putting him on the top of this list of the worst NFL contracts in history.

Aside from being a poor fit, Haynesworth’s lack of work ethic also didn’t help his cause. In two seasons with the Redskins, Haynesworth only registered 53 tackles and 6.5 sacks. Afterwards, the Redskins were forced to send him to the New England Patriots.