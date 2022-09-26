Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is having himself some fun at media day on Monday.

Harden was asked about his body transformation and specifically how much weight he lost during the offseason.

“100 pounds. Tweet that.”

James Harden was asked how much weight he lost over the summer and joked a hundred pounds. He was then asked a second time for a more serious answer, and said "100 pounds. Tweet that." So I did. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) September 26, 2022

"100 pounds" 💀 James Harden on the weight he lost this offseason (via @MrUram)pic.twitter.com/7GUxaBJ4Na — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2022

James Harden is clearly fed up with questions about his weight loss, and it seems that he’s ready to come on a revenge tour this season. Harden was dealing with injuries for the past year, and it hurt his physique. He has finally gained his muscle and athleticism back during the offseason and looks like a different player.

“I think it’s just dieting, proper rest, and strengthening my muscles and gaining more muscle mass, which I’ve always had,” Harden said. “This last year and a half I wasn’t healthy enough to put the proper work like I’m used to.”

Harden added that he had been weight lifting and doing hill runs to work on his physique.

“This summer was huge for me in that aspect,” Harden said.

James Harden been in the gym this offseason 😤🔥 (via @p3sportscience) pic.twitter.com/KNN9TsuxCB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 19, 2022

it’s a long story I been busy working pic.twitter.com/s67ob6x5Cm — James Harden (@JHarden13) August 25, 2022

The Philadelphia 76ers have high expectations coming into the season. They have a now healthy James Harden to go along with MVP candidate Joel Embiid in what could be one of the best duos in the NBA. The Sixers also have great help behind these two with Tyrese Maxey, Montrezl Harrell, Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker.

Last season, the Sixers lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. They have not made it past this round since 2000. James Harden and his Sixers squad will look to finally make it deep in the playoffs and make a run at an NBA title.