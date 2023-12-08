NBA memorabilia is valuable as any in sports. From LeBron James to Michael Jordan, here are the most expensive items ever sold.

Merchandise plays a big role in terms of the NBA’s marketing strategy. However, NBA enthusiasts and collectors have taken it a step further by investing in valuable NBA memorabilia. These include collectible items that were associated with iconic moments, legendary players, and many more.

Given that a sports memorabilia’s value can be potentially infinite, some people have discovered that sports memorabilia can be a great investment. Although these can be potentially good investments, a lot of them also cost a lot of money. Let’s take a closer look at the 10 most expensive NBA memorabilia items ever sold.

12. Metta World Peace’s championship ring: $500K

While Metta World Peace, previously Ron Artest, carved out a bad-boy reputation, he accomplished a commendable act of raising funds for mental awareness. In order to do so, World Peace raffled off his 2010 NBA Championship ring with the Lakers and garnered at least $500,000.

Aside from being an NBA champion, World Peace is also a one-time All-Star, All-NBA team member and former Defensive Player of the Year. Furthermore, he also played a key role in the unforgettable Malice at the Palace.

11. Michael Jordan’s Nike Airship: $1.47 million

Speaking of Michael Jordan, aside from wooden floors, his game also raised the value of sneakers. Although this wasn’t part of his signature sneakers, Jordan’s game-worn Nike Airship that he wore during the regular season certainly topped it all.

The sneaker was auctioned and acquired by trading card collector Nick Fiorella at the price of $1.47 million to make it one of the most valuable sneakers in history.

10. LeBron James’ Triple Logoman Card: $2.4 million

While the LeBron James Triple Logoman card underperformed, it still managed to sell for $2.4 million. The card featured James from his time with the Cavs, Heat, and the Lakers.

Given that James has won four NBA championships with these teams, it was expected that the card would sell for millions of dollars. Definitely a valuable piece of NBA memorabilia.

9. LeBron James’ 2013 NBA Finals Jersey: $3.68 million

In January 2023, a jersey worn by LeBron James during the 2013 NBA Finals sold for $3.68 million to become the most expensive memorabilia of King James sold other than his rookie card. At the time, it was the third-most-expensive game-worn jersey ever sold.

James wore it during a Game 7 win for the Miami Heat over the San Antonio Spurs 95-88. He had 37 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in the game in which the Heat had four players score 92 of their 95 points.

8. Kobe Bryant’s Signed Rookie Jersey: $3.7 million

Kobe Bryant’s rookie season wasn’t stellar, although it went pretty well considering he skipped college basketball. But despite his mediocre rookie season, Bryant’s rookie jersey was valued otherwise. With the assistance of Goldin Auctions, Bryant’s jersey was sold for $3.7 million.

A game-used Kobe Bryant signed rookie jersey sold for $3.69 million late last night. @darrenrovell reports on the record breaking jersey sale: https://t.co/Apjg9b85OL pic.twitter.com/4qnInXmb82 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 23, 2021

It’s safe to say this was Bryant’s most valuable item to date. The bidding was made roughly over a year after Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash that caught a lot of NBA fans off guard.

7. Dr. James Naismith’s first basketball rules: $4.3 million

From basketball cards, sneakers, rings, and floors, here we have preserved documents that contain Dr. James Naismith’s basketball rules, which played a role in forming the game we love today.

In 2010, the set of rules were sold for an astonishing $4.3 million. The proceeds would be given to the Naismith charity.

6. Luka Doncic’s Logoman Rookie Card: $4.6 million

Luka Doncic is penciled to be the next face of the NBA. Although he has yet to win a championship, the Slovenian sensation has been individually great by breaking NBA records and dropping monster statlines.

Because of this, it wasn’t a surprise that Doncic’s rookie card broke the records for a basketball card at a public auction.

A Luka Doncic rookie card sold for $3.12 million with buyer's premium, the most ever paid for a basketball card at a public auction.https://t.co/ab8zhdZzCg — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 18, 2022

5. Wilt Chamberlain’s 1972 NBA Finals jersey: $4.9 million

In September 2023, Wilt Chamberlain's game-worn jersey from his lone NBA Finals MVP year sold for $4.9 million. It set the record for a vintage (pre-1980) game-worn jersey.

Chamberlain wore it in Game 2 and Game 5 of the finals. In the clinching Game 5 on May 7, 1972, Chamberlain put up 24 points and 29 rebounds in a 114-100 win over Walt Frazier and the New York Knicks.

4. Signed LeBron James Rookie Card: $5.2 million

LeBron James is in the GOAT conversation, especially with what he has accomplished. Because of this, it isn’t a surprise that the sports memorabilia associated with him broke some records. A signed 2003 James Exquisite Collection patch sold for $5.2 million which broke the record for a basketball card sale in 2021.

During that time, James was just fresh off winning his fourth NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. While the Triple Logoman card didn’t perform up to expectations, James’ Rookie Card certainly did. Talk about NBA memorabilia that is worth a fortune.

3. Signed Kobe Bryant 2007-08 MVP jersey: $5.8 million

In February 2023, a signed jersey worn by Bryant during his 2007-08 MVP season was sold at auction for $5.8 million. It was the most expensive Bryant memorabilia ever and the fourth-most-expensive game-worn jersey for all sports.

Bryant was wearing the jersey when he was awarded the MVP on May 7, 2008, just before the tipoff of Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz. Bryant would go on to put up 34 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 120-110 victory.

2. Signed 2009-10 playoff National Treasures Stephen Curry rookie card: $5.9 million

If there’s a basketball card that took over James’ feat, it was no other than Stephen Curry’s rookie card. The same man who defeated LBJ three out of four times in the NBA Finals, Curry’s rookie card also overtook The King’s rookie card sales.

Stephen Curry is currently regarded as the best shooter of all-time. He currently leads the NBA for most 3-point makes in history. Furthermore, Curry has two MVPs, four NBA Championships, and one Finals MVP to his name.

1.Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance” Jersey: $10.09 million

Michael Jordan is arguably the GOAT on the basketball court. Because of this, he also has the highest-valued NBA memorabilia associated with him. Apart from sneakers and wooden floors, Jordan’s jersey featured in Netflix’s The Last Dance documentary was also highly valued.

In an auction, the jersey which was worn at the opening of the 1998 NBA Finals, was sold for a record-breaking $10.09 million. The amount overtook Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” jersey for the most expensive game-worn sports memorabilia in history.