Sometimes, the human brain is just not enough to properly commemorate an iconic performance. How much is? A LeBron James Miami Heat jersey that he wore in the classic Game 7 of 2013 NBA Finals has sold for $3.7 million, per Dan Hajducky of ESPN.

James wore the No. 6 jersey in the first-half of what would ultimately be the crowning of his second NBA Championship as well as second Finals MVP. It was a masterful performance by James, who scored 37 points on 12-of-23 shooting, grabbed 12 rebounds and went a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line en route to a 95-88 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The lucrative keepsake is the third most-expensive game-worn jersey ever to be sold by the Sotheby’s auction house (trails soccer legend Diego Maradona and the Michael Jordan “Last Dance” jersey). In a year of LeBron James milestones, this one might soon be overshadowed, but the significance it represents almost seems more relevant as he inches closer to the all-time scoring record.

That Game 7 was a career-defining moment for James. He did win his first title the year before but was still trying to prove he belonged among the elite big-game performers. His herculean efforts against the model franchise in the NBA at the time put a lot of the second-guessing to bed. LeBron James did not exactly have a rosy end to his Miami tenure (the Spurs got their revenge the next year), but he left there with armor that was much more pundit-proof than when he arrived. That Finals showing is a big reason why.

Somebody fortunate, and seemingly comfortable, likely understands the significance of the James jersey. The rest of his fans are probably fine settling with the memories they have of one of the most electric sporting events to be witnessed in the past century.