NBA players are physically gifted. As a result, they’re some of the best athletes in the world. While their athleticism can be attributed to their hard work, science has proved that there is a percentage that comes from the genes.

With solid genes, some NBA players’ relatives find themselves succeeding in other leagues or even in other sports. For this piece, let’s take a look at 14 NBA players who have relatives that are also professional athletes. It’s worth nothing that we will not be focusing on popular NBA basketball families, including the Currys, Antetokounmpos, Lopezes and the Ball Family.

JaVale McGee and Pamela McGee

Relationship: Mother-Son

JaVale McGee is an athletic big man who has won three NBA championships. However, the athleticism isn’t far-fetched. Pamela McGee was also a professional basketball player who played in the WNBA. They are also the only mother-son duo to have won an Olympic gold medal.

Kobe Bryant and John Cox

Relationship: Cousins

Kobe Bryant showcased his signature Mamba Mentality with five NBA championships. His Venezuelan cousin, John Cox, showcased that during the 2016 Rio Olympics against Team USA by scoring 19 points. Cox has played professional basketball in different countries such as France and Venezuela.

Paolo Banchero and Chris Banchero

Relationship: Cousins

Paolo Banchero is currently one of the most electrifying young stars in the NBA today. He does have an older cousin who plays professional basketball in the Philippines, named Chris.

Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady

Relationship: Cousins

It’s hard to believe that two of the NBA’s greatest high-flyers were related and even teammates at one point. Nevertheless, these two cousins were spectacular to watch during their prime years.

Joakim Noah and Yannick Noah

Relationship: Father and Son

Joakim Noah was all about hustle in his peak years in the NBA. His desire to succeed probably stems from his father, Yannick Noah. The older Noah was a force to be reckoned with in the French Open back in the day. He won several Grand Slam titles in singles and doubles. Furthermore, he also peaked at No. 3 in the world rankings.

Tyler Myers and Quentin Grimes

Relationship: Half-Brothers

Tyler Myers is playing for the Vancouver Canucks in the NHL, while Quentin Grimes is expected to make waves for the New York Knicks. They are the first siblings to play in the NHL and NBA, respectively.

Steven Adams and Siblings

Relationship: Brother and Sisters

Steven Adams is an intimidating presence at the rim but with a great heart. And like Adams, his siblings are just as athletically gifted. His sister, Dame Valerie Adams, is a retired shot putter who was a four-time world champion. On the other hand, Steven’s other sister Lisa Adams is a shot putter who won gold in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Adams’ third sister Gabriella Adams-Gavet played professional netball and basketball in New Zealand. Furthermore, Adams’ brother Sid Adams Jr. also played in New Zealand’s local basketball league.

Thon Maker and Aliir Aliir

Relationship: Cousins

Thon Maker was a first-round pick by the Milwaukee Bucks and played in the NBA for five seasons. On the other hand, his cousin Aliir Aliir is one of the best Australian rules football players in Australia.

Lauri Markkanen and Eero Markkanen

Relationship: Brothers

Lauri Markkanen belongs to a basketball family and is killing it with the Utah Jazz. However, his brother Eero carved his own path and played soccer in Finland. Nevertheless, both have become seasoned players in their respective sports.

Steve Nash and Martin Nash

Relationship: Brothers

Speaking of basketball and soccer, people often forget that basketball wasn’t the first sport of Steve Nash. In fact, Nash’s younger brother Martin pursued soccer, and Steve would go on to become a two-time MVP. However, both would eventually transition from being a player to a coach in their respective sports.

Jabari Parker and Tony Finau

Relationship: Cousins

Tony Finau carved out a respectable career in the PGA. On the other hand, Jabari Parker would go on to be the Bucks’ second overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Jalen Suggs and Terrell Suggs

Relationship: Cousins

Jalen Suggs is one of the future cornerstones for the Orlando Magic. Hopefully, he can follow his cousin’s footsteps, as Terrell Suggs is a two-time Super Bowl champion in the NFL.

Shane Larkin and Barry Larkin

Relationship: Father and Son

Barry Larkin is a baseball Hall of Famer. However, his son Shane carved out his own path in basketball. The younger Larkin spent several seasons in the NBA as a solid reserve before taking his talents to Turkey.

D.J. Strawberry and Darryl Strawberry

Relationship: Father and Son

Darryl Strawberry pieced together a decorated MLB career, which saw him become one of the best players to put on a New York Mets uniform. While his son D.J. also had potential in baseball, the younger Strawberry decided to pursue a career in basketball instead. D.J. Strawberry would go on to become a member of the Phoenix Suns before playing professional basketball in Africa.