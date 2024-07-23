The MLB trade deadline is right around the corner, so rumors are picking up quickly. One team that will be involved in a number of rumors is the Atlanta Braves. The Braves have suffered a series of injuries, including to Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies. Acuna is out for the year with a torn ACL and Albies is out for the next 6-to-8 weeks, at least.

They even signed Whit MErrifield only for him to suffer an injury prior to his first game with the team, but he was listed just day-to-day in a bit of a break. Jeff Passan of ESPN had his latest trade deadline intel and mentioned the Braves as one team inquiring about Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas.

‘Sometimes it's just not your year, and that might be the case for Atlanta. Reigning MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. is out for the season with a torn ACL; Cy Young favorite Spencer Strider is, too, with a torn UCL. All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies won't be back until late September with a fractured wrist. All-Star left-hander Max Fried is on the IL. On Monday, the day he signed with Atlanta, Whit Merrifield got hurt during warmups. Nevertheless, the Braves find themselves atop the NL wild-card table, and they've still got the sort of pitching and lineup depth to scare even Philadelphia (which has knocked favored Atlanta out of two consecutive postseasons). So, yeah, even if president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos is shooting more for singles and doubles than home runs, the Braves are primed to add an outfield bat — they've long liked Washington's Lane Thomas — and hope a repeat of their injury-pocked 2021 championship is in the cards.'

Braves show interest in Lane Thomas

Passan mentions that the Braves are interested in adding some pieces, and Thomas is one player they have liked for quite some time. On the year, he is hitting .246 with eight home runs and 39 RBI. With the Braves fighting for a National League Wild Card spot, adding a player such as Thomas would be a big boost.

Thomas turns 29 in August and has become a big part of the Nationals lineup over the past few seasons. What's even better for the Braves is that the Nationals are expected to sell again at the deadline given their 47-53 record.

On Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds, the Braves' outfield consisted of Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario, and Jarred Kelenic, a far cry from the days of having Acuna out there. Both Rosario and Duvall are hitting below .200, and the Braves could use a jolt to the lineup and a boost in the outfield.

Atlanta currently ranks 17th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in runs scored. The pitching has been able to hold them above the .500 mark, but it is no secret they need some offensive help and another bat in order to make a playoff push.

As the deadline gets closer, expect the Braves to be tied to a number of hitters, including Lane Thomas.