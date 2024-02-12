The Bulls could make a serious playoff push with these possible additions.

The Chicago Bulls have been playing better basketball since their poor start to the season, but they're still in that borderline play-in, non play-in mix. They have just as much a chance of moving up in the standings as they do falling out of the postseason picture all together. They decided to stay put at the NBA trade deadline, to the dismay of the fanbase. The Bulls could turn their attention to the buyout market now if they're serious about making a playoff push. Two players the Bulls could target are Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Knox.

The Bulls are currently 25-28 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings. That would be good enough for a play-in spot. They're three and a half games up on the Atlanta Hawks who are the current 11th seed. The Bulls control their own destiny for a postseason appearance. Being active on the buyout market could help strengthen that push.

Danilo Gallinari should be Bulls top option on buyout market

Danilo Gallinari will probably be one of the most sought after players on the buyout market. The Bulls will certainly have competition for his services if they opt to pursue him. A few contenders will probably have interest in Gallinari and the Bulls are nowhere near contenders. One selling point though could be that the Bulls need Gallinari more than those other teams and could have an immediate role for him.

They'd have to have more strong selling points though for Gallinari to pick them over say the Boston Celtics or a team like that. And it's not clear if Gallinari really has enough left in the take for the role the Bulls would need him for. His handful of games with the Pistons was a small sample size but he did shoot 54.5 percent from the field and 58.3 percent from the three point line.

The Bulls wing depth is a little shaky right now with Zach LaVine out for the season due to injury. Gallinari would likely play a major role at small forward if he signed with the Bulls.

Kevin Knox could be an intriguing option for Bulls



With the Bulls wing depth not very strong right now, Kevin Knox could be someone they opt to pursue on the buyout market. Knox was having a solid season for the Detroit Pistons before he was shipped to the Utah Jazz at the trade deadline. The Jazz opted to cut him and he's officially cleared waivers.

Aside from his first season in the NBA, Knox's career has been pretty underwhelming. But he was seemingly putting things together with the Pistons when he did get consistent minutes. He had been averaging 7.2 points per game and 2.4 rebounds with splits of 46.2 percent shooting from the field, 33 percent shooting from the three point line and 90.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Knox is only 24 and could still have another level in his game to reach. He's been more productive than the other Bulls options on the wing such as Dalen Terry and Julian Phillips.

Knox might be more willing to sign with the Bulls over Gallinari due to the Bulls current status in the standings. Gallinari is going to draw heavy interest from contenders. But Knox could end up being one of those low risk, high reward signings that pays off in the long run.