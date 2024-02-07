Coby White had an incredible second half to lead the Bulls to a comeback win.

On Saturday night, the Chicago Bulls nearly erased a 30-point second half deficit against the Sacramento Kings. They got the lead down to four, but they fell just short and lost the game. On Tuesday, the Bulls returned to the floor to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Chicago got themselves down big again, but this time, the comeback didn't come up short. The Bulls came back from down 23 in the second half to pick up a huge 129-123 win in overtime.

Coby White and DeMar DeRozan were massive in the win for the Bulls. Both players had 33 points, and White knocked down seven triples in the game. He had just three points and zero threes at halftime. They were both a big reason why the comeback happened, but the defense by Chicago in the second half helped a lot too. It was an all around impressive half.

“I think we collectively did a better job on (Anthony) Edwards in the second half,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said to the media after the game. “We did a better job of pressing up on (Karl-Anthony) Towns. I think when we were able to get stops, we were able to get out and get some tempo and generate some easy baskets. Coby's (White) offense in the second half was huge. We had a couple possessions in regulation that weren't great but for the most part down the stretch we moved the ball pretty well and got some good opportunities for ourselves.”

What a win for the Bulls, and they improve to 24-27 with it. Chicago is now hitting the road for four straight road games before the All-Star break, and the first one is on Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies.