The Brooklyn Nets were sellers in the 2024 offseason, trading away Mikal Bridges to the across-the-bridge rival New York Knicks. Entering the 2024-25 season, the Nets will be a young team, allowing their players to prove they should be a part of their core.

Brooklyn will not be a contender in 2024 and likely won't be a playoff team. However, the season will allow Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton, and others to showcase their skillset. Thomas is coming off a career year, averaging 22.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. The 22-year-old shot 44.2 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three.

Thomas can score at all three levels and get hot in a hurry. With the team as currently constructed, Thomas is the clear number-one option and is poised for an incredible season.

Claxton also has a chance to have a career year. The 25-year-old big man signed a four-year $97 million deal to remain with the Nets. Claxton averaged 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game. He has thrived as a rebounder and rim protector but has the chance to grow as an offensive player this season.

The Nets will have a new head coach this season with Jordi Fernández taking over. Fernández has years of experience as an assistant coach, notably with the Denver Nuggets from 2016-2022 and the Sacramento Kings from 2022-2024. Fernández also was the head coach for Team Canada in the 2024 Olympics. His philosophy and coaching style will be crucial for the future of the Nets.

While Thomas and Claxton have the chance to shine this season, Brooklyn will likely be in the draft lottery. The Nets should be all-in on the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, as he has the chance to be a franchise player.

With that said, here are two Nets trade candidates entering the 2024-25 training camp.

Dorian Finney-Smith on trade radar

Veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith is a quality 3-and-D role player who contenders could seek. Finney-Smith appeared in 68 games in the 2023-24 season, averaging 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 42.1 percent from the floor and 34.8 percent from deep.

The 31-year-old's defense is valuable to contenders. He is also on a reasonable contract, making $14.9 million in the 2024-25 season with a $15.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season.

Finney-Smith's three-point shooting has been inconsistent during his career, but his defense has been reliable. If he can get back to the 39% three-point shooting clip from the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Nets could get a nice haul from a contender.

Nets must consider Cameron Johnson trade

Another 3-and-D forward who could be on the move is Cameron Johnson. Johnson appeared in 58 games in the 2023-24 season, averaging 13.4 points. 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from downtown.

The 28-year-old is a great three-point shooter and a quality defender. However, Johnson's injury history is a concern for teams that are interested in acquiring him. Johnson is in the second year of a four-year $94.5 million deal, making him tougher to trade for.

While the injury history and contract are valid concerns, Johnson's ability to shoot the three ball at a high clip and defend are reasons a team could take a chance on him. The Nets should be able to get a solid return for Johnson, as teams are always interested in 3-and-D forwards.

Brooklyn is in a position to sell off their veterans to add more draft capital and young talent. The priority of the 2023-24 season will be on developing players like Thomas and Claxton while being in a position to have a chance at winning the draft lottery.