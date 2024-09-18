Cam Thomas has had no problems scoring in bunches throughout his career. After setting the all-time scoring record at Oak Hill Academy, the shooting guard led all college freshmen in scoring during his lone season at LSU. Despite struggling to crack the Brooklyn Nets' rotation during his first two seasons, he led the Summer League in scoring during his only two appearances.

Thomas finally had an opportunity to showcase his offensive skillset in an NBA rotation last season, and he did not disappoint. The 22-year-old led the Nets in scoring, averaging 22.5 points per game, the NBA's 33rd-highest total. His 11.9-point jump in scoring average was the highest of any player in the league.

With Brooklyn trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks and entering a rebuild, Thomas will enter 2024-25 as the team's No. 1 offensive option. Oddsmakers have taken notice.

Thomas has the 10th-best odds to lead the NBA in scoring this season, per FanDuel Sportsbook. He sits directly ahead of Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Stephen Curry on the list.

Thomas alluded to his heightened offensive responsibilities when speaking with ClutchPoints about the Nets' new timeline.

“There will probably be more of an emphasis on what I’m supposed to do, you know, scoring the ball and playmaking for the guys,” he said. “So I wouldn’t necessarily say it changes what I do, because I’ve been doing the same thing since I’ve been here. I’ll probably just take it to a different level, for sure.”

How Cam Thomas' heightened workload could impact his next contract

While the timing of Thomas' expanded role may be fortuitous, it could benefit him. The Nets guard is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Starting October 1, Brooklyn will have a three-week window to negotiate an extension with Thomas. However, they will likely wait until next offseason when he would hit restricted free agency.

Thomas switched agents ahead of his contract season. Several league executives expect him to command a deal worth more than $20 million annually.

“I think [the Nets] might be the worst [team in the league]. I think Thomas might lead the league in scoring,” ESPN's Bobby Marks recently said on The Lowe Post, via NBA on ESPN. “I think he’s going to lead [the league] at least in shot attempts. So here with Brooklyn, what do you do? Do you do something that makes sense now? What does make sense mean? Is it in the low $20’s? Is that too rich for a guy that could average 28 or 30 points per game?

“But he’s a restricted free agent next year. He’s got such a low cap hold. You’ve got all this room. I think that's fascinating for me, just based on the spectrum of what this year could potentially be in Brooklyn.”

The Nets will have no shortage of flexibility to sign Thomas to a lucrative deal if they choose. With Ben Simmons on a $40 million expiring contract this season, they are the only team in the NBA projected to have over $30 million in cap space next summer.

Brooklyn could benefit from holding off on a Thomas extension until late next summer. By waiting, the team could use its cap space to sign other free agents or absorb salary dumps in return for draft picks. It could then exceed the cap to sign Thomas using his bird rights.

“I haven’t really talked about it much,” Thomas said at Summer League when asked if he had discussed an extension with Brooklyn. “Like I said before, I'm just trying to get ready for the season. Whatever happens, happens. All that is gonna come. I'm not really worried about that. If I get minutes and play, I feel like I’m one of the best players in the league, and I can really showcase myself.

“But as far as thinking about that right now, nah, I’m not really focused on that. I’m just trying to be the best player I can be and just keep getting better and get ready for my fourth year.”