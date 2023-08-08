The New York Rangers head into the 2023-2024 NHL season as an experienced team, even the majority of the young players on the roster have played in multiple playoff runs over the last two seasons.

The Rangers are pretty much locked into this roster for the foreseeable future. However, there are some players who you should watch during camp to see if they are ready to contribute in limited roles this season. The top three lines for the Rangers figure to be set, except for one open spot on the right wing, assuming the team does not try Alexis Lafreniere on the right wing.

General manager Chris Drury made a number of cheap signings for veteran players, and got good reviews on them. The signings were viewed as good value signings for the most part. The most relevant ones to the young players who have a chance to crack the roster are right winger Blake Wheeler and defenseman Erik Gustafsson.

With training camp approaching in September, there are two prospects Rangers fans should watch. Let's get to them, and dive into their outlook for playing time for the 2023-2024 season.

Zac Jones, LHD

Zac Jones is one of the Rangers' young prospects who could get significant time this season. He has played sparingly in each of the last three seasons. He debuted in the 2020-2021 season, playing 10 games, then played 12 games in the 2021-2022 season and 16 games in the 2022-2023 season, according to Hockey Reference. Zac Jones has one goal and seven assists in his career.

For the upcoming season, Zac Jones could slot in on the third line. The top four defenseman are locked in with Adam Fox, Ryan Lindgren, Jacob Trouba and K'Andre Miller. Braden Schneider should be a lock for the bottom pairing, but his partner is the spot that seems up for grabs.

The Rangers did sign Erik Gustafsson, who was with new Rangers coach Peter Laviolette with the Washington Capitals last season before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Erik Gustafsson was productive with Washington under Laviolette, and does figure to be the favorite for that sixth defenseman spot.

Braden Schneider is a defenseman who needs a puck mover next to him. Both Erik Gustafsson and Jones would fit that mold.

On a team that is trying to win a Stanley Cup, Jones might have an uphill battle to win the spot as a young player compared to a known-commodity for Laviolette in Gustafsson. However, it is still worth monitoring Jones this camp to see if he could fill in when an inevitable injury does happen throughout the season.

Brennan Othmann, RW

Brennan Othmann is a former first-round pick for the Rangers. He was selected at 16 overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. He is currently 20, and should see his first NHL minutes at some point this season, even if he starts out the season with the Hartford Wolfpack.

The Rangers' depth on the right wing is in question. This seems to be the year in which Kaapo Kakko finally gets top six minutes, while Blake Wheeler gets the other top six spot. It is possible that the Rangers try Lafreniere on the right side for a significant portion of this season, but if not, the third line role could be there for the taking for Brennan Othmann at some point this season.

If Brennan Othman hits the ground running in training camp, he could be setting himself up to win a permanent role with the Rangers at some point this season. Othmann would likely offer more upside on the third line than someone like Barclay Goodrow.

Othmann could be a breath of fresh air in the Rangers' lineup this season, so it will be worth watching how he does in camp.