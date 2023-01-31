After the latest edition of NBA Hoops dropped earlier this month, Panini is at it again with the new Mosaic. But unlike the former, this NBA card set features players and rookies from the 2021-22 season. We take a look below at several impressions of this new product from the premiere card company in the hobby.

First impressions on the 2021-22 Panini Mosaic NBA card set

4. A distinct base card design

The first standalone Mosaic set from Panini came out during the 2019-20 season and it proved to be a hit among collectors. At a time when the pandemic raged across the world, the supply of sport card products wasn’t exactly as abundant as many would have wished. Even if that was the case, the release of Mosaic then filled the gap and provided the hobby with NBA cards during that time. From there, collectors were introduced to the brand’s trademark geometric design made even better by the card’s chrome look. The base card design was eventually modified a little the following year, which featured the rookie class of LaMelo Ball, a period when the hobby was definitely nearing its peak.

While the first two generations of Mosaic as a standalone set saw the base card design evolve, the current set has definitely strayed far from the original look. Rather than go with prominent geometric shapes in the background that leaned near minimalism, this year’s base card design went over the rails as it looked busier and loaded than ever. The end result is a background that had a lot of design elements than before, making it more distinct from the previous generations of Panini Mosaic. And while some may still need to warm themselves to the look, it can’t be denied that these cards will catch your attention when opened straight from the pack.

3. Panini Mosaic NBA card inserts

Along with an updated base NBA card design, Panini went ahead and loaded Mosaic with several inserts that can interest those in the hobby. Thanks to its unique look, the said card set is able to offer these inserts that won’t work in other products offered by the company, such as Prizm, Select, and Optic. With that in mind, collectors can go for several favorites, like Stained Glass, Straight Fire, and Swagger. Also included are Rookie Eruption and Translucence, two rare insert sets making their debut in this year’s Mosaic.

From the looks of it, the short-printed inserts from Mosaic are going to fetch a lot of interest from those in the hobby while the common offerings won’t be highly valued by collectors. Expect those Stained Glass inserts to go up, especially if they feature LeBron James, Stephen Curry, or Luka Doncic front and center.

2. The prevalent use of stickered autos

Right before the pandemic caused everything in the world to stop, the gold standard for collectors has always been on-card autographs. These cards have been personally held and signed by NBA players, which adds to the overall flair of the product. Plus, those that have been autographed by rookies are known to fetch more in the market, especially those that would go on to have hot starts to their respective careers in the league.

The thing is, NBA card collectors would have to settle with stickered autos when splurging on Panini’s latest Mosaic set. Compared to other brands, this product doesn’t have any autographs that are personally signed by NBA veterans and rookies. That’s why when looking at Mosaic, there’s a chance some collectors would pass on it and go for other NBA card sets from Panini due to the absence of on-card autos here.

1. Panini’s final NBA card product for the 2021-22 season

The current season is about to hit its halfway mark with All-Star Weekend drawing near. Along with that event, Panini’s basketball card products for this year have started to roll out with NBA Hoops leading the way. Even if that’s the case, the company isn’t done yet with last season’s products as the current Mosaic product still features veterans and rookies from last year.

Those who are hunting for Scottie Barnes, Jalen Suggs, Josh Giddey, Evan Mobley, and Cade Cunningham cards still have a chance to pull a good one with Panini’s latest Mosaic NBA card set. As it is with this product, collectors have a chance to get tons of parallels and numbered offerings, especially from hobby boxes. Hobbyists can also expect this product to flood the market once retail products are released. In any case, better stock up on these guys as Paolo Banchero and his draft classmates will soon take their place this year.

All in all, Mosaic is still a wonderful option for collectors. While it hasn’t overtaken Prizm, Select, Optic, there are still some great cards to pull from this Panini product. With the hype for basketball cards soon to go up, courtesy of All-Star Weekend and the playoffs, going for Mosaic can be a good move to make in the hobby.