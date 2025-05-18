The Milwaukee Bucks have been in the spotlight after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs once again for three straight seasons. With uncertainty surrounding the future of the team, there could be many moves that happen during the offseason that could change their landscape. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the main person that everyone is looking at with the Bucks, as there could be a chance that he requests a trade.

While people are worried about what he could possibly do this offseason, Antetokounmpo is more worried about his fans and the questions that they've been trying to find out about him throughout his career.

Antetokounmpo hosted a Q&A late at night, and fans had a lot to ask the Bucks' star, and some things that didn't even have to do with basketball. One of the questions that was asked was if he had a favorite football team since being in the States for some time. Not only did Antetokounmpo answer the questions, but he also had two different teams.

“Packers and Dallas Cowboys,” Antetokounmpo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Green Bay Packers make sense for him to be one of his favorite teams since he plays in Wisconsin. As for the Cowboys, they are known as America's team, and they may have the most fans of any team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Bucks is uncertain

An hour before Antetokounmpo started his Q&A on social media, NBA insider Chris Haynes shared a report about the Bucks' star having a meeting with the team soon.

“I was told the Bucks made contact with Giannis Antetokounmpo early as this morning, and sources relayed to me that a meeting is expected to be scheduled for mid-next week,” Haynes said. “This is where Giannis is going to have the chance to speak with Bucks brass and talk about the direction of the team … This is gonna be a very, very crucial meeting next week.”

It's not certain if this meeting will have any early implications on what Antetokounmpo does in the offseason, but it would be a good first step for the team to try and see if they can convince him to believe in their plan. If Antetokounmpo doesn't like the vision that they have set in place, there's a good chance that he could request a trade.

If that's the case, many teams will be looking to acquire him, but it will take a lot.