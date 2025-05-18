The PGA Championship at Quail Hollow is far from decided, but Rory McIlroy is already gone. The defending Masters Champion finished tied for 49th and three-over par for the week. Considering his four PGA Tour wins at Quail Hollow, it is bitterly disappointing. McIlroy found his way into the news due to his driver, which failed testing on the range before the PGA Championship. Normal Sport's Kyle Porter posted about McIlroy skipping media amid the drama on all four days.

“Apparently, Rory skipped media (after being requested) for the fourth consecutive day at the PGA,” Porter wrote. “More pertinently, skipping all four days is both bizarre and deserves criticism, especially given …”1. It's his first major after winning the slam. 2. The report about having his driver taken away.” He continued, “But to not talk at all after play started on Thursday (especially given all the requests) is out of character and — whether it's fair or not — an abdication of responsibility as one of the greats.”

McIlroy does talk to the media a lot, whether it be at the tournament, on a podcast, or Netflix's Full Swing. But his most infamous moment is racing out of Pinehurst after last year's U.S. Open, potentially the worst of his major championship heartbreaks. For the fans who aren't dialed into every media appearance, that clip will play as they think about this tournament.

McIlroy's driver was confiscated before the PGA Championship, and TaylorMade got him a new one. He hit only four fairways on Thursday, putting him well behind the pack. Without his superpower off the tee, McIlroy loses any chance of winning a major championship.

With the PGA Championship now behind him, McIlroy will look to be in top form for the U.S Open at Oakmont, which starts on June 12.