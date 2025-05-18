The Denver Nuggets are trying to grit out a win in Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday despite dealing with multiple injuries to key players. The most notable of those ailments happened at the very end of Game 6, when Aaron Gordon went down with a hamstring strain.

On Sunday morning, it was reported that he has a Grade 2 strain, which would normally be about a month-long recovery. However, Gordon still tried to give it a go. He started out the game moving gingerly, but collected five rebounds in the first quarter and finished a tough layup while getting fouled at the rim.

While Gordon, clearly hampered and not running at full speed, was gutting it out, fans on social media couldn't believe that he was able to give it a go.

This Aaron Gordon performance is incredible. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

aaron gordon said pic.twitter.com/ZaWwMYjm3i — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) May 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

aaron gordon should have like 0 haters after this playoff run lmao — SJ (@SJBasketball8) May 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gordon is struggling, but he has still been one of the best Nuggets on the floor so far in Game 7. With an injury that is clearly affecting his play, fans are admiring the heart that he is showing.

The Nuggets will need more than just Gordon in order to pull off the upset in Game 7. Nikola Jokic is playing well, but the team needs more from both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. if they are going to get the win.

It remains to be seen whether Gordon can keep this up throughout the rest of the game, but any minutes that he can give the Nuggets are very valuable at this point. With Peyton Watson, Russell Westbrook and Julian Strawther all struggling off the bench, Gordon is vital to Denver's chances of advancing.

If the Nuggets do end up winning, the standout forward's availability for a Western Conference Finals series against the Minnesota Timberwolves would be in serious doubt. It's hard to believe that he would be able to continue playing like this for multiple games across a whole series, but he is at least giving everything he has for this Game 7.