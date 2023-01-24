The first batch of new NBA card sets is upon us, thanks to Panini, and those in the hobby have more reason to go splurge in the market right now. While last season brought the likes of Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, Even Mobley, and Josh Giddey, among others, the latest crop of basketball rookie cards is finally here with the regular season about to hit its halfway mark soon. We take a look below at the 2022-23 Panini NBA Hoops set and why NBA card collectors should pay more attention to it.

Panini NBA Hoops review: First impressions on the new NBA card set

4. The first NBA card set that features rookies in their jerseys

The latest crop of NBA rookie cards is here and collectors have been waiting for a long time for these. As it stands, Panini’s NBA Hoops is attracting the attention of those in the hobby because it’s the first product that features the likes of Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr., and Jaden Ivey in their respective jerseys.

This is great because things can get a little crazy when Panini’s other products, like Prizm, Select, or Optic, hit the market, the value of most NBA rookie cards will skyrocket within a moment’s notice. As it stands, those who want to get their hands on this season’s hottest rookies can do so with the help of Panini Hoops. Add the fact that there are parallels, numbered cards, and inserts of these new guys, and collectors will definitely have a lot of options to choose from when it comes to either collecting or investing in Panini’s first batch of collectibles this season.

3. A cleaner base card design

Over the years, NBA Hoops has been one of Panini’s more reliable offerings that won’t break the bank. But even with its affordability, there really isn’t any reason for cards from this set to look ugly. Thankfully, this year’s base card design is cleaner and better looking than what collectors got last season.

This year’s edition of Panini NBA Hoops features a rectangular design with a curved corner at the bottom to incorporate the player’s team logo. Down below is the name and the player’s profile or action shot is placed front and center. Also, the player’s position is placed on the upper right corner of the card, completing the minimalist look of this base Panini product.

Compared to last year’s design, which had a lot of things going on all at once, the latest NBA Hoops from Panini takes what’s important and makes all of the other design elements support it. The end result is a base card design that’ll look good when placed together in a collection. And with a good number of parallels and numbered cards to go along with the base cards, NBA card collectors will surely have an exciting time hunting these new Panini offerings without going broke.

2. Better-looking inserts

Although the base cards, rookie cards, and their respective parallels are definitely what most collectors are going to chase, there’s a pretty good reason to get the inserts included in the 2022-23 Panini NBA Hoops set. This year’s offerings, as it stands, are looking good and offering a lot of collecting potential for those in the hobby.

When it comes to hobby-exclusive inserts, NBA card collectors can go for HIPnotized, Spark Plugs, Highlights, Hoops Throwback, JAM-tastic. And while there isn’t any word yet of retail-exclusive inserts, hobbyists can count on fan favorites, such as Slam, Zero Gravity, and Now Playing inserts to spice things up. Plus, each of these inserts will have its own limited set of short-printed parallels to make things more exciting for those who are planning to get the latest set of Panini NBA Hoops.

1. A very affordable price point

Perhaps the biggest plus of Panini’s NBA Hoops is its price point in the market right now. As compared to the company’s premiere products, such as Immaculate, National Treasures, or Flawless, this entry-level offering is way cheaper and achievable for old and new collectors alike. Even those priced below those products, like Prizm and Select hobby boxes, are still too expensive when compared to NBA Hoops.

The prices of hobby and retail NBA Hoops packs and boxes will be good for those who have been in the hobby for a long time and those who want to give it a try. It works for the former because this is a low-risk, high-reward set that can be great, especially if a short-printed card of a hot rookie is pulled. On the other hand, it also works for those who want to enter the hobby as it gives them an easy time obtaining the players they want without spending too much money.

In any case, NBA card collectors would want to go for this Panini product right away. With the initial hype dying down and the impending release of more retail products, there’ll be more options to choose from in the coming weeks. In any case, Panini NBA Hoops is a no-brainer for card collectors to get.