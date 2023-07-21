Panini's latest Chronicles set for the 2022-23 NBA season is out, and it promises to deliver those exciting pulls without breaking the budget. This means collectors and investors alike can easily score numbered cards of last year's top rookies, such as Paolo Banchero and Benedict Mathurin, or the hobby's best veterans, like Luka Doncic and LeBron James. We take a deep dive down below to see what this Panini NBA card set is all about and why those in the hobby must take a look at it

2022-23 Panini Chronicles Review: X first impressions on the new NBA card set

4. Bang for the buck NBA card set

As compared to Panini's premium sets, such as Flawless or National Treasures, Chronicles is far cheaper. Even this NBA card set is way more affordable than the company's big three – Prizm, Select, and Optic – especially during release when prices of these products are hyped up.

At this point in time, a Chronicles hobby box sells for $238 on eBay. This is an enticing price when compared to a hobby box of Panini Prizm, which costs $485. It's also cheaper than Select, which comes in at $364, and Optic at $269. And unlike those aforementioned products, hobbyists can score two autographs from that price when purchasing a hobby box of Chronicles, including a better chance to land one signed by a rookie. Looking at those numbers and the odds of pulling a huge banger, like a signed Paolo Banchero card, is definitely better in this Panini product.

3. Better chance of pulling sought-after rookie cards from 2022-23 NBA season

Speaking of NBA rookie cards, the odds of landing not only an autograph from 2022-23 Panini Chronicles is definitely easier but also numbered and parallel offerings of these young stars. Ripping one of these boxes and collectors will find six packs with eight cards in it, and most of them will feature rookies from last year's class.

Since the number of rookies in these Panini hobby boxes is higher, collectors can easily score those that feature Paolo Banchero, Benedict Mathurin, Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr., Jaden Ivey, Jaylen Williams, and Keegan Murray, among others. Add the fact that each of these packs contains either a numbered card or an autograph, and anyone can fill out their collection with these promising young stars in the NBA.

2. A lot of subsets to choose from

Panini's Chronicles is unique in its own sense when compared to other NBA card sets from the company. Unlike Prizm or Select, which feature inserts, Chronicles contains a lot of subsets featuring different designs and parallels collectors can hunt for without breaking a sweat. These include base Chronicles, Prestige, Pinnacle, Absolute, Luminance, Vertex, Essentials, Marquee, XR, Plates & Patches, Timeless Treasures, Limted, Prizm Update, Phoenix, Hoops Premium Stock, and Classics, among others. Each of these subsets also feature their own parallels and numbered cards that can be obtained from both Hobby and Retail product formats.

1. Credible autograph offerings

Perhaps the most enticing offering that most collectors came for is the autographed NBA cards inside each 2022-23 Panini Chronicles hobby box. On average, the company claims two signed basketball cards from a wide range of veterans, rookies, and legends can be found in this product.

Apart from the big rookies, such as Banchero and Mathurin, collectors can hunt for the best NBA veterans and legends out there right now, including Allen Iverson, Magic Johnson, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Anthony Edwards, among others. These names, coupled with a very affordable price for the hobby boxes, make Chronicles a very enticing option for those hoping to land a big signed card.

With hobby boxes being released first, the hype for this Panini product will surely be big in the market. Expect prices and demand for Chronicles to go down when retail products are released, including blaster boxes and cello packs. In any case, this is looking to be a big win for NBA card collectors out there.