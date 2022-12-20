By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is in real danger of missing Week 16, but the team will have Dallas Goedert back to play the Dallas Cowboys after the tight end was activated from the injured reserve on Tuesday.

The Eagles activated Goedert to the 53-man roster, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and he is expected to play on Christmas Eve against the Cowboys.

Goedert missed the requisite four games on injured reserve, and was designated for return last week, allowing him to practice for the first time since he injured his shoulder in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders.

Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra have been manning the tight end position for the Eagles over the last month, and it’ll be a welcome sight for Eagles’ fans when their No. 1 end returns to the field.

Goedert said things were trending in the right direction for him to play in Week 15’s win against the Chicago Bears, but the team decided to keep him out for one more week.

Although the standout tight end is expected to return for Saturday’s divisional road matchup, the extent of his participation in practice this week will likely determine if he has any limitations in his first game back since Nov. 14.

Dallas Goedert may be without a familiar face in his return, as Jalen Hurts has a sprained shoulder and is questionable for Week 16. If he can’t go, it’ll be Gardner Minshew as the signal-caller on Saturday.

Regardless of who starts at quarterback on Christmas Eve, all signs point to an entertaining NFC East showdown between the 13-1 Eagles and 10-4 Cowboys.