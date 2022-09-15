2022 Fantasy Football Week 2 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season was absolutely terrific. There were a number of upsets, a ton of close games, and even the kickers got into the limelight. Moving on to Week 2, the fantasy football options under center are gonna be quite interesting. Some QBs want to bounce back from relatively poor Week 1 performances, while others want to build on their impressive starts. With that in mind, here are our Week 1 start ’em sit ’em quarterback picks.

Week 2 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Lance performed in one of the most difficult conditions last week. Furthermore, he lacked George Kittle and Elijah Mitchell was injured early on. A lot went wrong for the Niners’ rookie quarterback. That is not to say Lance should be given a pass, but it was a difficult situation for the first-year starter.

Lance did demonstrate the rushing ability that makes him such an intriguing fantasy asset, gaining 54 yards on 13 attempts. That was the fourth-most rushing yards by any quarterback, and in ideal conditions, he could easily run much more. He’ll face a Seahawks defense that allowed the second-most passing yards in 2021 this week. Lance is worth another chance in your fantasy football team.

A killer photo of Roquan Smith putting Trey Lance’s face in the mud. That about sums up the Bears/49ers game. (via @PFF) pic.twitter.com/yGKmYbCdir — Ryan Heckman (@TheRyanHeckman) September 12, 2022

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Carr ended with 13.8 fantasy points in a defeat to the Chargers last week, despite being designated as a sit ’em. He has struggled in his career against the Bolts, but he showed that his rapport with Davante Adams has come to the fore. Carr should have a much better line against the Cardinals, who gave up a handful of touchdowns to Patrick Mahomes. Put him down for over 280 yards and two TDs in Week 2.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Cousins had a strong start to the season. He passed for 277 yards, two touchdowns, and 19.1 fantasy points against the Packers. He should score in that area against the Eagles this week. Maybe around 250-260 passing yards, two more TDs, maybe close to 10 rushing yards for good measure. Keep in mind that Cousins has also averaged a decent 18.1 fantasy points in his previous 16 away games.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Stafford was a sit last week, and it proved to be the correct decision. Moving on, this is the week for the Rams’ QB to really make a splash. He faces a Falcons defense that surrendered the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks a year ago and allowed Jameis Winston 21.66 fantasy points in Week 1. Take note as well that this is a must-win situation for Stafford and the Rams attack. Bring him back into your lineups, folks.

Week 2 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Tannehill was tenth among quarterbacks in fantasy football points last week. He passed for 266 yards and two touchdowns in a defeat to the Giants. However, the Giants are far from the Bills, whom Tannehill will face in Week 2. With the Bills having one of the best defenses in the league, we should anticipate Tannehill to take a step back in Week 2. Since Week 12, 2021, they’ve allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Tannehill’s production will likely drop to 210 yards, maybe one touchdown, and one INT.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence started last week and should have had a larger game against Washington in Week 1. However, he missed numerous targets and finished with only 15 Fantasy points. We are not sure how much better he’ll be versus the Colts, but he did average 15 Fantasy points a game in two encounters with them last year. Lawrence is okay as a starter maybe in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but he’s not a viable streaming option to replace your actual starting QB in other leagues.

Sam Monson Of PFF: "It Looked A Lot Like Trevor Lawrence From Last Year" https://t.co/sDnUvACexg — 96.9 The Game (@969thegame) September 14, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa impressed in his 2022 debut. He threw for 270 yards, one touchdown, and a 104.4 quarterback rating against the Patriots. Despite this, he failed to score 15 points or more for the eighth time in his past 14 games dating back to last season. In this week’s game in Baltimore against a better Ravens defense, he’ll find things a bit tougher. Put him down for maybe 250 passing yards, 10-15 rushing yards, one TD, and one INT.

Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons

Last week, Mariota surprised fantasy owners in some leagues by earning 19.8 fantasy points in a defeat to the Saints. He accomplished the majority of his damage as a rusher, gaining 72 yards and scoring once. That won’t be the case this week. He faces an enraged Rams squad that was blasted out at home in their season opener. His production for Week 2 should be around 200 passing yards, one passing TD, and 20+ rushing yards in addition to one INT.