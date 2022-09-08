2022 Fantasy Football Week 1 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

This 2022 NFL season gets a terrific opener with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and top challenger Buffalo Bills. The fantasy football options under center aren’t difficult for that game, but other Week 1 games will be trickier. As a result, here are our Week 1 start ’em sit ’em quarterback picks.

The objective, of course, is to help identify the QBs you may want to rotate in your teams based on your matchups. The most obvious players with sky-high starting percentage values were left out of this list, with the exception of maybe one or two surprises.

Week 1 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

It shouldn’t be a shocker to say that everyone is interested to see what Trevor Lawrence can do with a remade receiving corps and a new head coach in Doug Pederson. This week, he should have an opportunity to make a splash against Washington, especially if the Jaguars are unable to set the tone with their run game. Remember that last season, the Commanders allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and Lawrence will hope the trend continues.

This suggests taking a chance on a young quarterback like Lawrence. If you haven’t drafted yet in any fantasy football leagues, take note that he is a blue-chip talent worth a late first-round choice.

Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts

Matt Ryan struggled in his final season with the Falcons last year. Still, he’ll get a fresh start with the Colts in 2022. So far, he has looked terrific. As such, he should kick off his Indianapolis stint with a strong performance against the Texans. Keep in mind that Houston was in the top ten in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks last season. This means Ryan will almost certainly be given plenty of opportunities to make big plays in his Colts debut.

He may not have a very well-stocked receiving corps, but his connection with Michael Pittman should be one to watch. Believe it or not, there’s an upside in this Indy version of Ryan.

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston may be difficult to trust in most leagues, but based on this matchup in Atlanta, he should chalk up a favorable performance. While the Falcons have outstanding cornerbacks, the team’s pass rush is dubious, allowing over 20 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks last season. As such, do not be surprised if Winston puts up impressive numbers.

Remember that Winston was objectively better than he was given credit for when he was healthy last year, averaging 16.8 fantasy points per game. That’s good enough to make him the QB14. To begin his return to regular season action this year, Winston gets to throw footballs to the Saints’ top receiving weapons. That should be enough to start him in most leagues.

Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Trey Lance will begin his first season as the full-time starter against a rebuilding Bears squad. Last season, Chicago allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (17.4) while trading away its greatest defensive player. Add in the fact that Lance can score fantasy points with his legs similar to Lamar Jackson or Jalen Hurts, and he could put up big numbers in Week 1.

He also has the playmakers surrounding him who can take a short ball and gain a lot of yards after the catch. Lance brings a high ceiling every week, and the second-year QB gets off to a good start in what could be a breakout fantasy football season.

Week 1 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr could have a good season in 2022 with the acquisition of Davante Adams. He should also play okay against the Chargers in Week 1 despite facing a tough defense. Take note that this game has shootout potential, and Carr vs. Justin Herbert should be entertaining to watch.

The caveat is that Carr has a history of losing against the Chargers. In fact, in all but one of his past eight games against them, he has failed to score more than 15.3 points. That doesn’t bode too well for him, so sitting him would be a “play it safe” choice.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa has a lot to prove this season, but the Patriots’ opponent this weekend is anything but favorable. The Patriots’ defense is tough on quarterbacks, as they allowed the second-fewest points to the position last season. Sure, the Dolphins’ offense will be much better with Tyreek Hill in the mix, but Tua as a No. 1 starter is still worrisome.

Fans expect Tagovailoa to have a breakout fantasy football season. That probably won’t start yet, though, against Bill Belichick and the Patriots in Week 1. The Pats will likely slow this game down and take away opportunities from Tagovailoa to produce. This is the week to sit him and go with someone else.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has been an automatic start in recent years. He has also dropped further in fantasy drafts this year than ever before. That can be attributed to the loss of his offensive coordinator and top WR target Davante Adams.

Fans were hoping that Rodgers would have Allen Lazard available this week against the Vikings. The latter’s availability, however, remained unknown as of Tuesday afternoon. If Lazard doesn’t see much action, it will be tough even for Rodgers to do well against an improved Vikings defense.

Mattew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Despite the Serenity Now routine from the Rams, there's still reason to be concerned about Matthew Stafford's elbow. https://t.co/WZHB745gyR pic.twitter.com/EDg25INNWO — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 8, 2022

Newly minted Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford will celebrate the unveiling of the Rams’ SB banner. Afterward, he will face the defense that allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks last season (10.98). The Bills’ secondary is not at full strength, but with Von Miller, their defensive line is stronger than ever.

It’s gonna be a helluva difficult matchup, and Stafford has also been hampered by an elbow injury. That makes him a very risky fantasy football starter. Consider him outside the top 12 QBs this week. Maybe he’s not a sit for everyone or for every league but if you have another equally rated QB, go with the that one instead.