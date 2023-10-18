Fantasy football equilibrium has been restored. Highly-drafted kickers have once again risen to prominence in weekly rankings. Keep in mind that Justin Tucker stood out as Week 6's top performer.

Alongside Tucker, Harrison Butker claimed a top spot as well. That was despite an unexpectedly low-scoring game by the Kansas City Chiefs in what seemed like a golden chance at home against the struggling Denver Broncos.

One of the week's most astonishing displays, however, was delivered by the Cleveland Browns' Dustin Hopkins. The veteran kicker successfully converted four out of five field goal attempts in the Browns' pleasantly surprising victory at home against the erstwhile unbeaten San Francisco 49ers.

Dustin Hopkins gives the Browns a late 19-16 lead. pic.twitter.com/CdgPbxnVCm — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 15, 2023

Turning our attention to the 49ers, the decision to part ways with Robbie Gould, a seasoned kicker, and introduce a rookie like Jake Moody was a bold move. This is especially true for a team harboring Super Bowl ambitions. Moody, of course, is a former standout at Michigan. He possesses talent, but he faltered in his inaugural attempt to make a crucial kick for victory. The question now is whether this rookie will rebound with confidence or succumb to pressure in his next game.

Ahead of Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which kickers to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Kickers to Start in Week 7

Cameron Dicker, LAC (vs KC)

Looking ahead to Week 7, one of our top kicker choices is Cameron Dicker of the Los Angeles Chargers. We're confident in recommending Dicker for a thrilling matchup against the Chiefs. This divisional clash promises to be a high-scoring affair, featuring two formidable offenses. This should present numerous chances for Dicker to brightly shine. If he's on your roster, don't hesitate to start him in Week 7 for what appears to be a promising performance.

Brandon McManus, JAC (vs NO)

Brandon McManus is having a strong season for fantasy football so far. There's even more upside if the Jaguars' offense keeps improving. Keep in mind that in Week 7, facing the New Orleans Saints, we might see the Jaguars struggle to score touchdowns against a tough defense. This, in turn, could give McManus additional chances to kick field goals.

Jake Elliott, PHI (vs MIA)

Jake Elliott had a subpar performance last week. However, he has been a reliable field goal kicker for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. Week 7 features a matchup between two explosive offenses. This makes it likely that the scoreboard will light up. Elliott aims to bounce back against the Dolphins and remains a solid fantasy football choice.

Brett Maher, LAR (vs PIT)

With 20 field goal attempts already this year, Brett Maher is a consistent weekly start. Yes, we believe that even against the Pittsburgh Steelers' sturdy defense. Maher is averaging 3.3 FG attempts per game and has been accurate, converting 16-of-20 field goals. Take note that these Steelers have been generous to kickers in fantasy football points this season.

Start ‘Em: Tyler Bass, BUF (@ NE) and Jake Moody, SF (vs MIN)

Kickers to Sit in Week 7

Joey Slye, WAS (vs NYG)

While the Commanders have been averaging 22.2 points per game, Joey Slye hasn't been an ideal fantasy football kicker. Right now, he has an average of seven fantasy points per game. He has struggled with field goals, missing 25 percent of his attempts. Unfortunately, his Week 7 matchup doesn't hold much fantasy appeal, too. Remember that the New York Giants have improved in defending against kickers.

Greg Joseph, MIN (@ SF)

Despite a good performance in Week 6, Greg Joseph faces a challenging matchup against the 49ers on Monday night. San Francisco has limited opposing kickers to 8.2 fantasy points per game this season. As such, We recommend avoiding Joseph in this situation.

Chase McLaughlin, TB (vs ATL)

Chase McLaughlin had a perfect game in Week 6. However, he remains an unreliable option for fantasy football managers. He faces the Falcons in Week 7, a team that had been generous to kickers earlier in the season. However, this is still not a guarantee that McLaughlin will tally a lot of fantasy points.

Sit 'em: Cairo Santos, CHI (vs LV) and Chad Ryland, NE (vs BUF)

Looking Ahead

As you prepare your fantasy football lineup for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Season, the choice of kickers can be pivotal in securing those crucial points. Assessing the matchups and recent performance of these specialists is essential in making an informed decision. Sure, some kickers like Cameron Dicker, Brandon McManus, Jake Elliott, and Brett Maher appear promising for Week 7. However, it's equally important to exercise caution with choices like Joey Slye, Greg Joseph, and Chase McLaughlin due to their challenging matchups and past inconsistencies. Ultimately, your choice of kicker can make a significant impact on your fantasy football team's success. As such, make your decisions wisely and enjoy the excitement of NFL action this week. Good luck!