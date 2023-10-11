Kickers are extremely important in today's game, especially in fantasy football. However, it's a little tough to pick the perfect ones for your fantasy team. As we prepare for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, it's crucial to discuss which kickers should be included in your fantasy football roster and which ones might be better suited for the bench. Kickers have the potential to accrue valuable points, so let's simplify things and delve into the details.

Kickers to Start in Week 5:

Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. NO)

Ka'imi Fairbairn of the Houston Texans is a great option to start at home against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 of the 2023 fantasy football season. Fairbairn has put up double-digit fantasy points in each of the last three weeks. In Week 5, he scored 15 points in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Texans are playing at home against the New Orleans Saints, who give up the 14th most points to opposing kickers on the season, and playing in a dome should help Fairbairn put a leg into his kicks even more. The Texans have also put up 115 points through the first five weeks of the season, so if the Texans can continue the way they are playing the opportunities will be there for him in Week 6.

Brett Maher, LAR (vs. ARI)

Brett Maher of the Los Angeles Rams is a solid option to start at home against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. : Maher has been consistent so far this season, connecting on three field goals per game in each of the first four games. He has also been perfect on extra points, making all eight attempts. The Rams are playing at home against the Arizona Cardinals, who have struggled defensively this season. In Week 5, the Cardinals allowed 34 points to the Cincinnati Bengals. Playing at home is also a bonus for Maher and the Rams' offense. With the return of Cooper Kupp to this offense that already has rookie sensation Puka Nacua there will be a lot more points on the horizon with this offense which means more opportunities for Brett Maher like this upcoming week in Week 6.

Greg Joseph, MIN (@ CHI)

Greg Joseph isn't an every week type of starter at the kicker position but he gets a good matchup this week against the Chicago Bears. The Bears have been historically bad all season long and have given up a ton of points on defense in the process. While the Minnesota Vikings may have lost the number one wide receiver in all of football, they still have enough firepower to put points on the board and that is what is expected in Week 6. Kirk Cousins will look to come out there throwing the ball around to Jordan Addison, KJ Osborn, and TJ Hockenson setting the tone early and putting Greg Joseph in a prime position to kick some field goals through the uprights and make fantasy owners very happy for the first time this season.

Kickers to Sit in Week 5:

Nick Folk, TEN (vs. BAL)

Nick Folk of the Tennessee Titans is a risky option to start at home against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. Folk has been consistent for the majority of the season hitting double digits in four out of five games but this could be the game that we see him stay under his average. The Ravens have one of the top defenses in the league this season and will be taking on a lackluster offense in the Titans that is only averaging 17.6 points per game. Also, this game will be played in London where the travel and the time difference could make this offense sputter even more. In this instance, I would sit Folk this week and find a better option if available.

Dustin Hopkins, CLE (vs. SF)

Dustin Hopkins is getting ready for arguably the worst matchup for the Cleveland Browns offense all season long when they take on the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have allowed the seventh least fantasy points to opposing kickers this season and that trend should keep on going into Week 6. Also, the Browns could be without Deshaun Watson and will have to start PJ Walker in his absence in which there is a very good chance that they could shut out completely. Stay clear of this Brown offense and Dustin Hopkins altogether in Week 6.

Wil Lutz, DEN (@ KC)

Wil Lutz was a disappointment last week when he was on my start list against the New York Jets. The Broncos offense only mustered up 21 points against the Jets who were having trouble defensively coming into that matchup and gave up the second most points to opposing kickers. Now, the Broncos will have to play catch-up all game against the Kansas City Chiefs as they will be chasing points this could lead to more extra points and fewer field goal attempts which will keep his opportunities to a minium. Also, the Chiefs have given up the fifth least fantasy points to opposing kickers.

In conclusion, having kickers is of utmost importance in fantasy football when you need points the most. When looking ahead to Week 5 of the 2023 season, it's advisable to include Ka'imi Fairbairn, Brett Maher, and Greg Joseph in your starting lineup. Conversely, it's wise to consider benching Nick Folk, Dustin Hopkins, and Wil Lutz. As you embark on the 2023 season, exercise caution and thoughtfulness in your kicker selections!