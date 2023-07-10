The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday night in Seattle. This year's All-Star affair projects to be exciting once again. Although some superstars such as Aaron Judge and Mike Trout are injured and will not be able to participate, many new stars will have an opportunity to establish themselves in front of a national audience. That said, many well-known players are participating in the game like Mookie Betts and Gerrit Cole.

The Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, and it is going to be exciting as well. Today, however, let's take a look at four bold predictions for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

Mariners' George Kirby rises to the occasion

In 2019, the MLB All-Star Game was held at progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. The Cleveland Indians (now Cleveland Guardians) had a number of All-Stars representing the ball club in that game. One young pitcher who was a late All-Star addition stole the show, as Shane Bieber struck out the side and won the 2019 MLB All-Star Game MVP.

In 2023, it wouldn't be surprising to see George Kirby, who is one of the Mariners' All-Stars, enjoy a similar fate. Kirby may not win the All-Star Game MVP but look for him to receive a chance to pitch and rise to the occasion. Kirby should be able to feed off the energy of the hometown fans.

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman paces the NL team

Freddie Freeman is the National League All-Star Game starter at first base for good reason. He's been phenomenal in 2023, posting a .952 OPS with 17 home runs and 12 stolen bases. This will be Freeman's seventh career All-Star appearance, so he won't be fazed by the moment.

We can expect Freddie Freeman to perform well for the NL team and get things going early. Freeman will likely record a pair of hits and propel the offense, as the NL tries to upset the American League in the 2023 Midsummer Classic.

Ronald Acuna Jr, Randy Arozarena both hit massive home runs

Ronald Acuna Jr is on track to win the NL MVP award, while Randy Arozarena tends to come up big in clutch situations. Both Acuna Jr and Arozarena feature no shortage of power as well.

The bold prediction here is that Acuna Jr and Arozarena will not just hit home runs, but they will both smash mammoth blasts into the Seattle night on Tuesday.

Acuna Jr has already hit 21 home runs in 2023, while Arozarena has 16 homers. Acuna Jr is more known for his power prowess, but it's difficult to imagine Arozarena not making his presence felt. If he gets a fastball down the middle or hanging curveball, Arozarena is going to deposit it into the seats.

Their home runs will also be crucial for both of their teams, with Acuna Jr representing the NL and Arozarena on the AL side.

National League upsets the American League

The American League has performed well in the MLB All-Star Game over the past few seasons. However, as aforementioned, Judge and Trout are out, while Shohei Ohtani won't pitch. This will leave the door open for a National League upset.

The NL is deep and features a more balanced and experienced roster. The Dodgers stars in the game, especially Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, will give the NL a great chance to succeed. Meanwhile, Acuna Jr's blast (see the section above) will prove to be the deciding swing of the game.

With all of this being said, the 2023 MLB All-Star Game will come down to the wire. The AL still features talent and they won't go down without a fight. There's a reason the AL consistently found ways to win over the years. Given that the stadium is an American League one, the AL will have a home field advantage of sorts as well.

Regardless, the final bold prediction is that the National League will upset the American League, winning by a final score of 8-6.