As we are now just past the half way mark in the MLB season, it's almost time for the Midsummer Classic and all its festivities that come with it, including the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby. This year's event is liable to be another entertaining showcase, if for nothing else that we're getting a lot of first-timers in the event, including Mookie Betts. Before we get into some bold predictions, let's look at the first-round matchups:

2023 MLB Home Run Derby first-round matchups

Luis Robert (1) vs. Adley Rutschman (8)

Pete Alonso (2) vs. Julio Rodriguez (7)

Mookie Betts (3) vs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (6)

Adolis Garcia (4) vs. Randy Arozarena (5)

Here are some bold predictions headed into this year's derby, including who could take home the coveted prize.

3. Adley Rutschman becomes a star

Keep an eye on Baltimore Orioles' young catcher, Adley Rutschman. While Rutschman may not be a household name just yet, this derby could mark the moment he catapults into stardom. Despite entering the contest with only 11 home runs, Rutschman possesses the skills and power necessary to make a significant impact. Rutschman has been part of a very young and exciting Orioles team this year that is currently second in a highly contested AL East division. Seeing the 25-year-old on such a grand stage will be a welcoming sight, as he is one of best young stars in the game. While he may be considered the underdog in this year's Home Run Derby, don't underestimate his ability to surprise and capture the spotlight. He'll face the top seed in Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. in the first round, and if it goes Rutschman's way, he'll create the ultimate upset and take the first-round from him.

2. Pete Alonso becomes Home Run Derby king

On the other end of the spectrum, we have Pete Alonso, the winner of two out of the last three Home Run Derby's. Alonso owns the record for most homers hit in one round (35), while also boasting the most home runs hit by a single player in combined appearances with 193. Alonso's consistent power and Derby familiarity make him the clear favorite with a +300 odds, according to FanDuel. While that's not a bold prediction in and of itself, the title he may hold afterward is.

If Alonso becomes the winner of a third Home Run Derby, he'll be right next to Ken Griffey Jr., the only other player to win three titles. In the current format, however, Alonso would be the Home Run Derby king, and perhaps considered the greatest to ever play in the event. As many have stated — Pete Alonso was put on this earth to hit home runs. All hail the king?

1. Less homers hit 460+?

This year's All-Star festivities take place in Seattle, WA, at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners. Often considered one of the better modern day stadiums in the league to visit, those who enter the batter's box may not think so. Statcast rates it as one of the least friendliest parks for home runs in the league. There's only been a total of 92 home runs hit at T-Mobile Park this season, according to onlyhomers.com. That ranks at 21st in the league.

In its nearly 24 year history, there's only been six home runs hit over 460-feet at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners Jarred Kelenic's 482-foot home run hit back in April is the current longest one hit at the park in the Statcast era. With that being said, we may witness a decrease in the number of long balls hit over 460 feet. So, while it may be bombs away… they may not just be going that far away.