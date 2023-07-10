The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is just a few days away, as we will get to see the top stars from the game go toe-to-toe with each other on one of the biggest stages the game has to offer. Baseball fans from all over the world will want to tune in to watch this contest, so let's take a look at how to watch the upcoming All-Star Game.

How to watch 2023 MLB All-Star Game

With the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby taking place on July 10th, the All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 11th, at 8 P.M. EST (5 P.M. PST). The game will be broadcast nationally on television by FOX, but if you watch your games through streaming platforms, fuboTV will be able to hook you up for this one.

Who will be participating in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game?

Players have been getting added to the All-Star rosters at the final buzzer, but for the most part, we know who will be starting for each side. Here are the selected starters for both the American League and National League lineups.

American League:

C: Jonah Heim, TEX

1B: Yandy Diaz, TB

2B: Marcus Semien, TEX

3B: Josh Jung, TEX

SS: Corey Seager, TEX

OF: Mike Trout, LAA

OF: Randy Arozarena, TB

OF: Aaron Judge, NYY

DH: Shohei Ohtani, LAA

National League:

C: Sean Murphy, ATL

1B: Freddie Freeman, LAD

2B: Luis Arraez, MIA

3B: Nolan Arenado, STL

SS: Orlando Arcia, ATL

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL

OF: Mookie Betts, LAD

OF: Corbin Carroll, ARI

DH: J.D. Martinez, LAD

Of these starters, only Mike Trout and Aaron Judge won't be partaking in the big game, as both are currently dealing with injuries. The AL will be trotting out Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees as their starting pitcher, while the NL will be going with Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's safe to say that this should be a very entertaining All-Star matchup.