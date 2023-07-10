The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is just a few days away, as we will get to see the top stars from the game go toe-to-toe with each other on one of the biggest stages the game has to offer. Baseball fans from all over the world will want to tune in to watch this contest, so let's take a look at how to watch the upcoming All-Star Game.
How to watch 2023 MLB All-Star Game
With the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby taking place on July 10th, the All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 11th, at 8 P.M. EST (5 P.M. PST). The game will be broadcast nationally on television by FOX, but if you watch your games through streaming platforms, fuboTV will be able to hook you up for this one.
Who will be participating in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game?
Players have been getting added to the All-Star rosters at the final buzzer, but for the most part, we know who will be starting for each side. Here are the selected starters for both the American League and National League lineups.
American League:
C: Jonah Heim, TEX
1B: Yandy Diaz, TB
2B: Marcus Semien, TEX
3B: Josh Jung, TEX
SS: Corey Seager, TEX
OF: Mike Trout, LAA
OF: Randy Arozarena, TB
OF: Aaron Judge, NYY
DH: Shohei Ohtani, LAA
National League:
C: Sean Murphy, ATL
1B: Freddie Freeman, LAD
2B: Luis Arraez, MIA
3B: Nolan Arenado, STL
SS: Orlando Arcia, ATL
OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL
OF: Mookie Betts, LAD
OF: Corbin Carroll, ARI
DH: J.D. Martinez, LAD
Of these starters, only Mike Trout and Aaron Judge won't be partaking in the big game, as both are currently dealing with injuries. The AL will be trotting out Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees as their starting pitcher, while the NL will be going with Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's safe to say that this should be a very entertaining All-Star matchup.